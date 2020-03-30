Monday Night Brewing’s Jeff Heck on Going into Survival Mode During the COVID-19 Crisis

Tweet
Reddit
Share8
Share
Email

Every brewery’s goal right now should be survival, Monday Night Brewing Company co-founder Jeff Heck told Brewbound editor Justin Kendall during an interview last Friday.

“If you’re not already in survival mode, you’re weeks behind,” he added.

The Atlanta-headquartered craft brewery went into survival mode even before the city issued a mandate to temporarily shutter on-premise businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. Monday Night temporarily closed its two Atlanta taprooms, delayed the opening of an outpost in Birmingham, Alabama, and made the difficult decision to furlough nearly 50 employees from its taprooms, as well as sales and marketing teams.

“We lost about 55% of our revenue, [it] was gone overnight from our taprooms and our on-premise business,” Heck explained.

In an effort to stay afloat and support those furloughed employees, Monday Night launched a drive-thru, to-go sales program, from which the company is donating 25% of sales and 100% of tips to its furloughed employees.

“We’ve seen a really great outpouring of folks coming out to support their local breweries,” he said.

Monday Night also shifted its packaging mix to cans to meet a “surge” in grocery business, Heck said.

“We’re fortunate to have a strong presence in grocery,” he added.

Nevertheless, Monday Night, like a lot of other craft breweries, finds itself scrapping for survival. Heck discussed the existential threat facing small breweries and the entire hospitality business during a crisis few could have expected, how business owners must balance the tension between a lack of cash flow and the need to stock up, the future of the industry on the other side of the crisis and more during the above video interview with Kendall.

Look for additional videos on how the beer industry is adapting to the novel coronavirus, and click here to register for the first Brew Talks event of 2020 on Thursday, April 2, featuring two panel discussions with industry leaders from the major trade groups, as well as Dogfish Head, Denizens Brewing Company, Total Wine and the Winking Lizard Tavern and Taproom, on COVID-19’s impact on the beer business.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual 2020
Brew Talks Virtual 2020

Livestream ● April 2, 2020

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.