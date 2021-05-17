Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program.

MNB’s taproom will feature over 20 unique beers on tap, unfussy yet indulgent grilled cheese offerings, and a curated list of cocktails. The taplist celebrates the full breadth of the Monday Night portfolio, from small-batch IPAs to barrel-aged stouts and mixed culture sour ales. A thoughtful and uncomplicated menu will showcase high-caliber ingredients and promote local purveyors.

“We expanded distribution to Tennessee in 2018 and recognized almost immediately the unique and special nature of Nashville’s community and culture. In fact, one of our co-founders, Jonathan Baker, grew up here. Those two components made us eager to deepen our connection with this city,” said MNB Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Heck. “The beer and hospitality scene in Nashville is rich and exciting. We’re looking forward to guiding guests through an exploration of our world-class beers, and offering a place to authentically experience what Monday Night is all about.”

Monday Night’s Nashville taproom will be dubbed the Monday Night Preservation Society, as a nod to both New City’s efforts to preserve the original space and MNB’s larger purpose—deepening relationships over some of the best beer in the country. An intentional, open air design (with a healthy dose of the brewery’s classic quirk), multifarious offerings, and programming including live music and pop-up shops intend to preserve and deepen relationships both within the taproom and in the community—creating an inclusive ‘society’ for Nashville residents and visitors to gather, connect, explore and enjoy delicious beers. The taproom will double as a coworking space during lunch hours, and will feature a to-go program highlighting the brewery’s best beers.

The taproom will operate at 1308 Adams Street (the former space occupied by Peter Nappi) during the renovation of Neuhoff. Once construction is complete, the brewery plans to expand to a larger facility within the Neuhoff District that will be equipped with a full-scale production operation.

Jim Irwin, New City’s President said, “Because Neuhoff will be under construction for the next few years, we felt like it was critical to provide a fun space for the community to come safely explore the property and experience what’s so special about it.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a small Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations.

About Neuhoff

Over the past two years, New City Properties and JP Morgan Asset Management have assembled 15 contiguous acres of property in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood, including the historic Neuhoff structures on the site. Located on the West Bank of the Cumberland River in Germantown, the Neuhoff property features several historic structures that were built throughout the early 1900’s, including a 260,000 SF meat-packing facility that opened in 1911. The meat packing operation shuttered in 1977, and the property has since served as a home to several cultural outfits, including the Nashville Jazz Workshop, Nashville Cultural Arts Project, multiple recording and photography groups, and a personal writing studio for John Prine. The Sponsor has partnered with a team of globally recognized design firms to re-imagine the property as a world-class, mixed-use waterfront development. The plan for the project honors the industrial history of the neighborhood while seamlessly blending public spaces and iconic architecture to create a destination for Nashville to explore and enjoy.

About New City, LLC

New City, LLC is a commercial real estate development firm with a focus on creating unique, non-commodity places where a community can grow and flourish. The company has a specific concentration on the preservation of structures with historic character and exploring ways to repurpose them for modern use. When new construction is called for, the company seeks to construct beautiful, high-quality projects that fit within the context of the surrounding environment as well as incorporating an interesting mix of uses, encouraging walkability, and including the latest innovations in technology and sustainability.

For More Information:

https://mondaynightbrewing.com