Monday Night Brewing Partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank for Slapsgiving

ATLANTA, Georgia – Monday Night Brewing (MNB) is excited to announce Slapsgiving, a month-long partnership between Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and several industry partners, designed to celebrate the season of giving with the communities they serve. Throughout the month of November, a portion of the proceeds from every pint and six-pack of Slap Fight purchased at select grocery, restaurant and taproom partners will be donated to provide meals to families with food insecurity. Slap Fight is Monday Night’s fan-favorite West Coast-style IPA, with a tropical hop profile and light body and clean, rich mouthfeel. Slapsgiving’s non-profit partners include Atlanta Community Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and the Nashville Food Project— each central to the brewery’s distribution footprint and taproom locations. Here’s how it works: For each case of Slap Fight sold through MNB’s grocery partners, Kroger and Publix, $2 will be donated to ACFB. For each pint of Slap Fight sold through select restaurant partners on Mondays, $3 will be donated to ACFB. MNB’s restaurant partners include local Atlanta staples: Whitehall Tavern, L5 Corner Tavern, Hapeville Corner Tavern, Zuccas Pizzeria Smyrna, The Corner Taqueria, Vintage Tavern, Hudson Grille, McCray’s Tavern, and Taco Mac. Slapsgiving is also presented in partnership with key distributors including Atlanta Beverage Company, Eagle Rock, LaGrange Grocery, and Leon Farmer. In Monday Night Brewing’s taprooms, proceeds from every Slap Fight purchased throughout the month will be donated to the location’s respective food bank.

$1 for every Slap Fight sold at the Garage and West Midtown (Atlanta, GA) taprooms will go to Atlanta Community Food Bank

$1 for every Slap Fight sold at Monday Night Social Club (Birmingham, AL) will go to Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

$1 for every Slap Fight sold at Monday Night Preservation Society (Nashville, TN) to the Nashville Food Project

The taprooms also will be accepting food drive donations on-site, and guests are encouraged to bring non-perishables at their convenience.

“We are grateful to Monday Night Brewing for their Slapsgiving campaign. It is a creative and fun way to support local businesses while also providing an opportunity to help families who struggle to put enough food on their tables,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

To put the potential impact in context, for every $1 donated to ACFB, up to four meals are provided to families with food insecurity. If you were looking for an altruistic reason to drink beer, the search ends here. “Atlanta Community Food Bank does great work for our community, and we’re excited to partner with them this giving season. Slapsgiving is a fun, accessible way to give back and enjoy a few pints in the process. We can’t thank our distributor, grocery and restaurant partners enough for their matching contributions to Slapsgiving,” said Clint Wood, VP of Sales for Monday Night Brewing.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Monday Night Brewing will open its third location in Birmingham, Alabama in early 2020. Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible.

https://mondaynightbrewing.com