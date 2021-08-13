Monday Night Brewing Hosts Dino Week Featuring Death Raptor IPA

ATLANTA, GA – Because current events continue to disappoint, Monday Night Brewing is stepping back into the prehistoric era, where the brewery’s favorite apex predator roamed free and destroyed anything in its path.

Starting Monday, August 16th, Monday Night Brewing will celebrate Dino Week with appropriately-themed movies in their taprooms in both Atlanta and Birmingham. But the true special feature will be their latest beer release, Death Raptor.

Death Raptor is a Killer IPA that emerged from the Jurassic Jungle of Juice with the vicious intent of slaying your palate. Gratuitously hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe Cyro, and El Dorado, this primordial IPA features zesty, citrus fruit aroma that lures you into a glassful of sweet, sweet surrender. Flavors of tangerine and grapefruit mingle with the malt backbone of pilsner, oat, and wheat. At 6.9% ABV, this IPA appears pleasant, but you may never escape its delicious grip.

Death Raptor isn’t the only dinosaur-themed beer to emerge from the Atlanta brewery. Dinosaur Connoisseur is a Double IPA made for the discerning aficionado who’s savage yet refined. Hopped with Mosaic, Strata, Cashmere, Citra Cryo, Mosaic Cryo, and Columbus, this DIPA features intense aromas of bright and succulent citrus and tropical fruit. Sitting at 8.5% ABV, Dinosaur Connoisseur encourages you to release your inner reptile—while keeping it classy.

Co-Founder Jonathan Baker says, “We’re not shy about our love of dinosaurs—some kids outgrow their obsession—we leaned harder into it.

At Monday Night Garage, located in Atlanta’s historic West End, and the Social Club in Birmingham, AL, we’ve commissioned murals highlighting these ancient, carnivorous beasts. We felt it was high time to honor our favorite reptile with their own week”.

To pair with these primordial-themed beers, the brewery has hand-selected a dinosaur movie to be played each night at the Garage, West Midtown, and the Social Club in Birmingham, AL:

August 16, 7pm: Jurassic Park (1993)

August 17, 7pm: The Land Before Time

August 18, 7pm: We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story

August 19, 7pm: Jurassic World

As an extra incentive, Monday Night will give out a free koozie to guests who order Death Raptor in any of their taprooms. Death Raptor is available in 6pk/12oz cans and Dinosaur Connoisseur is available in 4pk/16oz cans across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations across the brewery’s three locations (two in Atlanta and one in Birmingham). Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

