Mobile Ale Trail Pass Launches in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina – The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority (JCTDA) announces the launch of its Ale Trail Pass, a new ongoing program that rewards craft beer fans for visiting the local breweries along the county’s famed Ale Trail.

Created in partnership with travel technology platformBandwango, the free Ale Trail Pass showcases the best of Jackson County’s booming brewery scene in an easy, mobile-friendly fashion. Users can sign up online to receive a mobile passport via text or email (no app downloading required) which they can then use to “check-in” along the trail by asking a bartender for a unique pin code at each brewery.

Once locking in at least four brewery stops, participants can stop by the Jackson County Chamber and Visitors Center (773 W Main St, Sylva, NC 28779) any weekday between the hours of 8am-5pm to redeem their passes for a limited-edition Jackson County pint glass and Ale Trail branded stickers to take home.

“We’re confident this Ale Trail Pass will quickly become a popular way for visitors and locals to engage with our breweries and further enhance the town’s appeal for craft beverage fans all over,” says Sylva Main Street Sylva Association Director Bernadette Peters. “After all, who doesn’t love a souvenir pint glass?”

Out of those participating, the following four breweries are conveniently located along Downtown Sylva’s walkable strip where The Ale Trail’s main hub is, while the fifth pass participant, Innovation Station, is in the town of Dillsboro just next door:

Innovation Brewing

Lazy Hiker Brewing Company Taproom

Balsam Falls Brewing Co.

Nantahala Brewing Co. (Sylva Outpost)

“Sylva’s vibe is unique and eclectic, and so are each of the breweries that call this town home,” says JCTDA Director Nick Breedlove. “After enjoying some brews, we hope visitors take advantage of all that this area has to offer from shopping and dining downtown to exploring outside with a hike, bike ride, fly fishing excursion and so much more.”

About Jackson County

Made up of the distinctive towns of Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, and Sylva, Jackson County is known for shopping, dining, culture, and charming locales. Ideally situated in Western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the destination is a short drive from national treasures like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Blue Ridge Parkway. Jackson County is the North Carolina Trout Capital® and home to the nation’s first and only fly-fishing trail as well as majestic mountains and miles of scenic hiking trails and waterfalls

For More Information:

https://www.discoverjacksonnc.com/passes/