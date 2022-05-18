Mizo Disrupts Ready-to-Drink Category with New Asian-Inspired Hard Lemonade Pouches

MIZO, a minority (AAPI) and woman-owned brand, is about to shock the hard seltzer aisle with MIZO Hard Lemonade, a first-of-its-kind boozy beverage line hitting shelves this summer. A TikTok announcement has already gone viral, garnering over 3.7 Million views. MIZO Hard Lemonade pouches are creating a whole new category based on nostalgic experiences and vibrant Asian flavors in innovative packaging. The new product builds on the brand’s flagship beverage line, MIZO Hard Seltzer.

The announcement comes during AAPI Heritage Month, which is personal to founders Holly Paul and Chris Tran, who are of Taiwanese and Vietnamese descent. The couple grew up eating Asian fruits that their parents cultivated in family gardens, which inspired MIZO’s flavors. When they couldn’t find these classic Asian flavors among repetitive hard seltzer options, they decided to bring their heritage to the category.

“Our brand is all about going against the grain, embracing what’s different, and celebrating who we are and where we come from. We want to be loud and proud about our heritage and we are so grateful to be sharing some of our favorite Asian flavors with others on retail shelves,” says Paul.

MIZO Hard Lemonade is sold in 12-pack cases, including three pouches per flavor. Each pouch is 10oz, 90 calories, and 4.5% ABV. The flavors include:

Original Lemonade

Blackberry Lychee Lemonade

Mango Passionfruit Lemonade

White Peach Lemonade

The innovative packaging taps into consumers’ strong emotional ties to childhood juice pouches, while providing a portable, grab-and-go option for summer. “Nostalgia is a primary factor in purchasing decisions and MIZO is bringing back those carefree juice pouch days with an added boozy twist,” says Tran.

MIZO Hard Lemonade will be available for purchase at retailers in California and Florida, as well as online, in June. Consumers can sign up for SMS or follow @drinkmizo to be alerted when products hit shelves.

About MIZO

MIZO (Mee-zOH) is shaking up the alcohol aisle with crisp, fragrant, Asian-inspired flavors and innovative packaging. The minority (AAPI) and woman-owned brand carries two ready-to-drink product lines: canned MIZO Hard Seltzer and new MIZO Hard Lemonade pouches. With flavors like lychee, calamansi lime, Asian pear, white peach, and mango passionfruit, MIZO aims to bridge cultures and unite communities by creating new and refreshing drinking experiences, inspired by Asian heritage.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmizo.com/hard-lemonade/