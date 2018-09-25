Mispillion River Brewing Releases Champagne Inspired IPAs

MILFORD, Del. — Mispillion River Brewing has released two Brut IPAs as a part of its new Gentleman Brewer series.

Brewed by Mispillon COO Ryan Maloney and HeadBrewer Brandon Gouge, “Take the ‘L’” and “What What in the Brut”, respectively, have been taking the brewery’s tasting room by storm. Both beers are brewed with an IPA malt base. “Take the L” prominently features the tropical flavors of Ekuanot and Mandarina Bavaria hops, while “What What in the Brut” highlights the pine characteristics of Simcoe. The resulting beers are clear, effervescent, and possess a fruited dry-ness.

“We wanted something for the classy beer drinker to enjoy out of a champagne flute with a pinky out. The GentlemanBrewer series accomplishes that goal,” said Maloney.

The beers are tasting room exclusives and very limited at this time. The brewers plan additional beers in the series overthe next few months.

About Mispillion River Brewing

Mispillion River Brewing aims to be recognized by its customers and the brewing industry for producing the highest quality craft beer. The brewery, located at 255 Mullett Run Street Milford, DE 19963, is open for samples, pints, and growler fills seven days a week. For more information, visit mispillionriverbrewing.com