Milwaukee’s Good City Expanding to Mequon Public Market

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Good City Brewing announced it is opening a Mequon taproom.

Good City’s new taproom–the young brewery’s fourth in the Milwaukee area– will be in the Mequon Public Market space formerly occupied by Anodyne Coffee. “We couldn’t be more excited to add a brewery of Good City’s caliber to the Mequon Public Market,” says Cindy Shaffer, Owner of Shaffer Development. “A local brewery taproom will only enhance the overall guest experience and further solidify the Mequon Public Market as a top destination.”

According to Good City co-founder Dan Katt, the Mequon Public Market is a great fit for the young brewery. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to grow the Good City brand throughout the Milwaukee area. We believe beer brings people together, and so we are honored to join a great group of local tenants at the Mequon Public Market and contribute to its existing energy and momentum.”

Good City is targeting a late Spring opening for its Mequon taproom. The taproom will feature fresh local beer and a food menu unique to the location. In addition to 1000 sf of indoor bar and dining space, Good City’s taproom will open directly onto the Market’s large outdoor patio.

Good City co-founder David Dupee says the Mequon taproom will allow Good City to expand its 1% For Our Home program, the brewery’s new commitment to donate 1% of annual sales in support of affordable housing for the community and employees. The company donated $40k towards affordable housing in 2021. “1% For Our Home is a commitment to Seek the Good through our growth and give back to the community and teammates that have carried us to this point.”

About Good City Brewing

Milwaukee’s Good City Brewing opened its original East Side brewery and taproom in 2016 with a mission to Seek the Good. Named the 2018 Small Business of the Year, Good City has experienced rapid growth that includes additional taprooms in the Deer District and Mayfair Collections as well as an administrative office and warehouse located at the Century City building near 30th and Capitol. Good City is distributed state-wide by Beechwood Sales & Service. As part of its ongoing commitment to Seek the Good, Good City donates 1% of its annual sales towards affordable housing initiatives, including a home buying assistance program for its employees.

https://www.goodcitybrewing.com