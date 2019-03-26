Milwaukee Brewing Company to Release Barrel-Aged Gin O-Gii

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewing Company is releasing their award winning Gin O-Gii on Sunday, April 14 in celebration of Milwaukee Day. Four packs (four 12 oz. bottles) of Gin O-Gii will go on sale at noon for $16.99 per four pack. Each customer is limited to one (6) 4-packs. The tap room, located at 1128 N. 9th Street, will open and start pouring 2019 Gin O-Gii at 10 a.m., so attendees can enjoy a beer while they wait in line to purchase bottles of Gin O-Gii.

In addition to 12 oz. snifters, Milwaukee Brewing Company will be pouring Gin O-Gii from a firkin and a randall, allowing visitors to the tap room to try all three variants. Head brewer Kurt Mayes said, “Gin O-Gii is a great beer to release on 414 day because of the local ingredients that are used in all parts of the process, from using Rishi tea while brewing to aging the beer in gin barrels from Great Lakes Distillery.”

Gin O-Gii is aged in Rehorst Reserve Gin barrels from Great Lakes Distillery. These rare gin barrels contribute botanical flavors which compliment the ginger, green tea and coriander used to brew O-Gii. “Our partnership with Great Lakes Distillery is a perfect example of what Milwaukee Brewing Company is all about: working with local partners to elevate one another and produce an awesome, craft product,” said founder and owner Jim McCabe.

Great Lakes Distillery will be at Milwaukee Brewing Company pouring samples of their craft spirits, including Rehorst Reserve Gin, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 14.

In addition to the tap room being open early, there will be live music in the tap room for entertainment. Neighboring restaurant Glass & Griddle will have an offering for guests to snack on while sipping Gin O-Gii and waiting for bottles to go on sale. Milwaukee Brewing Company tours are offered every hour starting at 12 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event.

Gin O-Gii won Milwaukee Brewing Company a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup in the Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Beer category. Additionally, Gin O-Gii won a Gold Medal in 2015 at the Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers in the Specialty/Experimental category.

About Milwaukee Brewing Company

Founded in 1997 by Jim McCabe, Milwaukee Brewing Company was built on the values of sustainability, creativity and collaborating with local partners. Stop in at Milwaukee Brewing Company’s new 9th St. location (1128 N. 9th) for a tour on Friday, Saturday or Sunday or a beer in the tap room Tuesday through Sunday. The state-of-the-art facility features tanks and technology from Milwaukee area businesses. The brewery has become well known for their unique flavor and tea-infused beers and recipes that feature products from neighboring businesses, such as Gin O-Gii. For more information visit www.mkebrewing.com.