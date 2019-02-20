MillerCoors to Launch Saint Archer Mexican Lager in March

SAN DIEGO — Much like San Diego, Mexican-style lagers are known for their laid back and easy drinking vibes, and this March San Diego-based Saint Archer Brewing Company will be launching the newest addition to their core lineup, the Mexican Lager. Perfect for the sunny days to come, with or without a slice of lime, Saint Archer’s Mexican Lager breaks away from the typical south of the border lagers we know.

“For me personally, I think the Mexican Lager is cool because it takes me back to my youth. Back to when after a day of surfing I would load a case of Mexican beers onto my beach cruiser and head to a buddy’s house for a bbq to eat, drink, and share stories of the days surf session,” shared native San Diegan Yiga Miyashiro, senior director of brewery operations, a multi-award winning brewer who has been with Saint Archer since 2013.

A refreshing malt-forward brew, this beer is Saint Archer’s version of a traditional Mexican Style lager, heavily influenced by the surrounding Mexican culture in San Diego. The beer is brewed with traditional lager yeast, pilsner and Vienna malts and flaked corn provide for a round malt profile as well as a crisp, dry easy drinking finish.

Joining the five current beers in the core lineup (IPA, Blonde Ale, White Ale, Pale Ale, Hazy IPA), this new core beer will be available in cans and on draft beginning in March. The Mexican Lager will be available in 12 oz. 6-packs and 19.2 oz single cans in select stores throughout California, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington and Arizona as well as on draft in multiple locations and both San Diego tasting rooms.