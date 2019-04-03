Mike Hess Brewing Opens Imperial Beach Tasting Room

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Mike Hess Brewing hosted the grand opening of its new Imperial Beach tasting room and biergarten on Saturday, March 30.

Combining a tap room and kitchen with a 6,500 square foot yard, this location is the largest beachfront biergarten in San Diego. It will highlight seventeen Mike Hess beers on draught, community seating and fun games and features local favorite City Tacos providing the in-house food. There are near-future plans to add kombucha, cider, and red and white wine to the drink menu along with a full outdoor build out which will include shipping containers, fire pits and an elevated, covered deck with ocean views.

The family and pet-friendly Imperial Beach location marks the fifth location in California for family-owned Mike Hess Brewing. Over two years in the making, it is a spot that holds sentimental value for owner and Navy veteran Mike Hess. “We love doing beach locations,” said Hess. “My wife Lynda and I met and married on dog beach in Coronado and our kids have attended YMCA Camp Surf for many years. We love the IB vibe and the fact that it’s a destination beach and not just the next beach down. Imperial Beach has a great local community and we found a perfect location 100 feet from the sand.”

The MHB biergarten is located at 805 Ocean Lane, Imperial Beach, California, 91932 on the corner of Seacoast and Date.

