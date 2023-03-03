Migration to Release Salty Mule Gose for 8th Annual SheBrew Festival

Migration Brewing is proud to release the Salty Mule Gose in collaboration with the 2023 SheBrew PDX festival. This unique seasonal beer was brewed by Teryn Zirk and the strong women of Migration. SheBrew is an annual event that celebrates female brewers, cider & mead makers, both amateur and professional. The festival will take place on Sunday, March 5th at the Redd on Salmon in Portland, OR from 12pm – 8pm.

In the spirit of celebrating Women’s History Month, Teryn led a crew of female team members in creating this limited-release Gose. Employees named the beer, were on site for the brew and the label was designed by former bartender Lillian Merrill. “SheBrew is an awesome opportunity to have women from across the company in the brewery and have them get involved in the creative process,” shares Migration’s Brewer, Teryn Zirk.

The SaltyMule Gose is 4.7% ABV and highlights fresh hibiscus, lime, and ginger. It’s pale pink in color from the addition of fresh Jamaica (hibiscus) being steeped during the whirlpool process. The lightly salted Gose has a pleasant balance of candied ginger and tart acidity. Aromas of lime zest and citrus are displayed perfectly in this classic German wheat style sour ale. The Salty Mule will be available on draft and in 500ml bottles at all Migration locations starting on Friday, March 3rd and draft pours will be available at the official SheBrew event Sunday, March 5th!

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com/