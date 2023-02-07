Migration Brewing to Partner with Scout Distribution in Idaho

Migration Brewing has expanded their regional distribution reach to Idaho. This winter the Portland, OR based craft brewery entered a partnership with Scout Distributing to bring their award-winning beers to the state of Idaho. This is the latest addition to the company’s west coast distribution network that also includes Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.

“We are very excited to be working with the experienced distribution team at Scout,” said Eric Banzer-Lausberg, Co-Founder and Sales Director at Migration Brewing. “Over the past few years, we’ve been able to gain traction in several secondary markets and we’re stoked on the opportunity to expand our regional reach to Idaho,” states Banzer-Lausberg.

2022 was Migration’s largest production year to date and featured 76 different beers made plus 18 domestic and international competition accolades, including three (3) Oregon Beer Awards. As part of a continued growth strategy, the emerging regional brand is excited to work with Scout Distributing in Idaho. “Scout has a great reputation for their customer service mindset and for building brands. They’ve also done an amazing job putting together an awesome craft beer portfolio that we’re excited to be a part of,” explains Banzer-Lausberg.

Migration has already sent their first shipment of draft kegs and packaged products to Idaho, and they look forward to supporting the local market in 2023!###

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.

Interview opportunities available. For more information visit, migrationbrewing.com

