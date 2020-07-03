Migration Brewing Releases Infinite Riff IPA in Cans

PORTLAND, Ore. – Migration Brewing is releasing their award-winning pub favorite, Infinite Riff, for the first time in cans on Friday July 3rd. Six packs will not only be available from their two Portland pubs, but will also be available in local grocery and convenience stores mid-July.

This classic IPA highlights Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops, with notes of marmalade, grapefruit rind and passionfruit. With a firm bitterness and crisp finish, Infinite Riff is an easy-drinking summer IPA. Infinite Riff clocks in at 6.2% ABV with 55 IBUs.

In the last year, Infinite Riff has brought home awards from the Oregon Beer Awards, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and U.S. Open Beer Championship.

“We are excited for this beer to be in cans for the first time,” says co-owner Eric Banzer-Lausberg. “It had previously only been available on draft and will now be distributed through Columbia Distribution for the summer.”

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.



