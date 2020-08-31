Migration Brewing Opens Rooftop Bar

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore.– Migration Brewing has opened a rooftop patio in the Stadium District, directly across from Providence Park. This 2,000 sq foot patio on the 9th floor of Canvas at Press Blocks boasts incredible views of the city of Portland, three stunning mountains, and Portland’s West Hills.

Migration Brewing is the first tenant in the new Canvas at Press Blocks building. Completed in August, this brand new, nine story high-rise is Phase I of a development project led by Urban Renaissance Group and Security Properties on the former Oregonian printing facilities site. The rooftop patio came to life through an ongoing partnership with Urban Renaissance Group and the desire to provide customers with a contemporary, socially responsible craft beer experience.

“Providing guests with a safe, yet fun, new experience was essential to us,” states Brand Manager, Avery Harris. “Patio spaces are where guests feel the most comfortable and this was an awesome opportunity for us to provide guests just that. Our partnership with Urban Renaissance Group has been ongoing for the past year, and we thought this would be the perfect project to launch together right now” explains Harris.

All seating at Migration Brewing’s Rooftop at Canvas are outside and appropriately spaced to adhere to established social distancing guidelines. As with their other two pub locations, COVID protocols and customer safety are of the utmost importance. The rooftop patio is open 1PM-10PM Thursday through Sunday to guests 21+. Beer, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages are available, as well as a simple food menu. Migration Brewing Rooftop at Canvas is located at 817 SW 17th Ave, Portland, OR. 97205.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.

For more information, visit migrationbrewing.com

For More Information:
https://migrationbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.