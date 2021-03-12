Migration Brewing Opens 4th Brewpub

PORTLAND, Ore. – Migration Brewing’s fourth brewpub has officially opened for business on North Williams Street. With one of the largest beer patios in north Portland, award-winning beer and an elevated food program, it is a true Portland craft beer experience.

This family-friendly brewpub is fitted with 18 taps, a simple liquor program and a full kitchen. The crown jewel is the eloquently designed 2,000sf beer patio dubbed the “Urban Oasis”. Located on the westside of the restaurant are multiple terraced outdoor seating areas complete with heaters, tasteful lighting and cozy gas fire pits.

“We’ve always enjoyed creating cool patio spaces at our other pubs and the Urban Oasis really is the culmination of that experience. Combined with the awesome design services provided by local architect firm Koble, we were able to create a unique outdoor experience nestled in a dense urban area,” states Co-Founder Colin Rath.

Pre-pandemic Migration was one of the fastest growing breweries in Oregon and they are looking to pick up where they left off after now opening their second new pub during the pandemic.

“We have put a lot of energy into developing best in class health safety protocols and that has given our team a lot of confidence in taking on new projects. We feel very fortunate to be opening a new pub and are very excited to be a part of helping to revitalize Portland post-pandemic,” says Co-Founder McKean Banzer-Lausberg.

Migration on Williams is open seven days a week from 11AM-10PM. Located at 3947 N Williams Ave in North Portland, this pub is surrounded by a plethora of local shops, bars and restaurants.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.

For More Information:

https://www.migrationbrewing.com