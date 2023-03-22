Migration Brewing is the Official Beer Provider for Portland Saturday Market

PORTLAND, Ore.— Migration Brewing has opened an outdoor beer garden at the Portland Saturday Market for the third year running. As one of Oregon’s most popular tourist attractions, and the nation’s largest open-air market, the weekly event has up to 1 million annual visitors. Located on the downtown waterfront at 2 SW Natio Parkway, the local brewery will be serving up fresh, award-winning draft beer plus plenty of packaged beverage options every Saturday, starting on March 4th. The beer garden is open weekly on Saturday 11 am – 5 pm from March through December.

The project is part Migration’s pop-up program that focuses on fun, versatile craft beer experiences. “We’re really excited to be working with Saturday Market again at one of the most quintessential Portland experiences,” explains company CEO, McKeanBanzer-Lausberg. “The partnership has gotten stronger every year and we look forward to a successful 2023,” statesBanzer-Lausberg.

The Portland Saturday Market was founded in 1974 by Sheri Teasdale and Andrea Scharf and has since evolved into a premier maker’s market. Boasting over 180 permanent vendor stalls, the Saturday Market has 400 artists participating every year. Migration will be the sole beer vendor and will have plenty of room for people to enjoy craft beer while supporting local artists and taking in the waterfront views.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com/