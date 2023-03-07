Migration Announces Maple Barleywine Release

PORTLAND, Oregon – Migration Brewing will be releasing their Maple Coronet barley wine to the market on Friday, March 3rd. This unique American barley wine is the latest limited release from the company’s burgeoning Migrator barrel aged series. The brewery partnered up withGlenna Farms out of Amery, Wisconsin to secure the organic maple syrup. Aged for six months on Heaven Hill bourbonbarrels; the rich, decadent beer will be available in 500ml bottles at localspecialty shops around the Portland metro area. The beer will also be available on draft and in bottles at all Migrationpubs.

“Wewere super stoked to work with Glenna Farms on this project. They produce some of the finest organic syrupin Wisconsin and the bourbon barrels are exceptional,” said Mike Branes,Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Migration Brewing. “We’ve been pushing thebrewery team to work with a wide variety of ingredients and this beer reallycame together over a ton of excitement to approach a classic American barleywine differently,” notes Branes.

The Maple Coronet barley wine is brewed to be acomplex, and slightly sweet early springtime treat. Coming in at 11% ABV the beer is crafted on a foundation of fine English Maris Otter malt which brings anutty richness and full roundness to the beer. Three different types of caramelmalts exhibit toffee and tones of cherry, plum and raisin. Maple syrup was added during the run-off ofthe wort, as well as during fermentation, to provide extra sugars. The maplesweetness is not overpowering and integrates into the beer without beingcloyingly sweet.

Glenna Farms was established in 1995when Rick and Kristine Glenna purchased an 80-acre maple syrup operation fromArthur V. Olson. The century old sugar bush is located next to a dairy farm,was well known for producing one of nature’s finest sweeteners, pure maple syrup.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion forcraft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and alittle luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As anaward-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producingworld-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com