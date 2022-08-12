Mighty Swell Debuts Halloween Themed Items and Tiger’s Blood Line Extension for Fall

AUSTIN, Texas – Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer, the nation’s top independent hard seltzer brand, is launching a variety of new products in late August. Mighty Swell’s limited edition Halloween Blood Orange Six-Pack features a chilling nightscape reminiscent of your favorite scary movie. Additionally, the Austin, Texas-based spiked seltzer company will release a 19.2 ounce single can of hit flavor Tiger’s Blood as well as a seasonal keg of Purple Magic. Even still, Mighty Swell will release a customized Purple Magic themed Magic 8 Ball available for purchase on the website while supplies last.

“The seltzer innovation cycle typically includes the ubiquitous spring releases, summer pool, or party-related, and winter holiday-themed packs,” said Jeana Harrington, CEO of Mighty Swell. “Not all fall drinkers and those heading back to college want cider, pumpkin spice, and Oktoberfest – leaving room for more and interesting innovation. Accordingly, we leaned into late summer and fall releases focused around our Tiger’s Blood, Purple Magic and Blood Orange flavors with an emphasis of Keeping it Weird in their execution.”

The Mighty Swell Halloween Blood Orange six pack is perfect for Halloween parties or simply something to sip while handing out candy. Dark red berry notes complement a foundation of blood orange citrusy-brightness for a scary-good combination. All Mighty Swell products contain all-natural ingredients, and every can is Certified Gluten Free, OU Kosher, vegan friendly, and 100 calories with only three grams of carbs from real fruit juice. Find Mighty Swell’s limited edition Halloween Blood Orange 6 Pack at retailers such as select H-E-B stores, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More, and on the company’s website by using the locator tool on the Find Us page.

Launching in late August in time for tailgating season, the 19.2 ounce can of Tiger’s Blood is a line extension of the popular flavor from Mighty Swell’s Keep It Weird pack. This can size of Tiger’s Blood is a permanent addition to the Mighty Swell lineup and will be available at H-E-B and other retailers in addition to Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and The U.S. National White Water Center in North Carolina.

About Mighty Swell

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer comes from Austin, Texas, where weirdness is expected and realness is the only option. Wild, weird, and a bit defiant, Mighty Swell prides themselves on making innovative, bold flavors that you’ve never seen before. Mighty Swell offers three variety packs, including Original, Tropic, and the newest addition, Keep It Weird – a nod to its hometown roots, as well as individual flavor six packs, 19.2oz single serve cans, and seasonal kegs. Made with all-natural ingredients, each 12-ounce can is Certified Gluten Free, OU Kosher, vegan friendly, 100 calories with only three grams of carbs from real fruit juice. Find Mighty Swell at retailers such as select H-E-B stores, Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, Walgreens, Costco, AAFES, and other retailers in 30 state.

For More Information:

https://mightyswell.com/