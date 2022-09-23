Mexico’s Artisan Beer Industry Takes Centerstage at Cerveza Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Consumption of Mexican artisan beer is on the rise across Mexico and beyond, thanks to ever greater quality and innovation in an industry that now accounts for one in every 100 beers sold in the country. In fact, Cerveza México, the leading annual trade event for Mexico’s fast-growing artisan beer sector, is expecting a 50% rise in exhibitors for its 2022 edition, confirming the significance of a segment that is playing an increasingly important role in the industry as a whole.

The event, which is also the stage for the yearly Cerveza Cup competition for best professional and amateur brews, takes place in Mexico City’s World Trade Center from October 21-22, and is expected to attract high numbers of national and international visitors.Unlike other industries which were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexico’s beer industry has thrived over the past two years, with Mexico selling close to 5.5 million litres of beer between January-May 2021, a increase of almost 41%, said Mexican national statistics agency INEGI.

According to Mexican beer association Acermex, the artisan beer industry has seen particular growth, with independently-produced brews accounting for an estimated one in every 100 beers sold in Mexico during 2021. This is in part, the association says, a result of consumption levels which are now at a level above those seen before the pandemic.

Best in show

The 2022 Cerveza México exhibition has two clear goals, according to Marcos Gottfried, Managing Director of Tradex Exhibitions, the organisation behind Cerveza México. “The aim of the exhibition is to strengthen the consolidation of the artisan beer industry in Mexico, while at the same time supporting production through the parallel Suppliers and Inputs show, which will be taking place alongside the main Cerveza Mexico hall,” he said.

While principal exhibition area will focus on independent brands and innovations, the adjacent event will showcase the best in suppliers of all the materials needed to brew a perfect artisan beer, from machinery and equipment through to yeast, malt and hop, as well as a wide range of bottle, cork and label manufacturers.

Quality and innovation

Although April 2021 was Tradex’s first beer industry event following the pandemic shutdown, Cerveza Mexico 2022 will feature some 200 exhibitors and is expected to attract at least 15,000 visitors.

Gottfried attributed the anticipated rise in numbers to an increasingly confident Mexican artisan beer industry, which is gathering ever greater numbers of aficionados thanks to its quality and originality. He said: “We have seen growth year after year in the artisan beer industry and that is down to a dramatic improvement in product quality which is driving consumption and sales.”

With consumption strong in both metropolitan areas and tourist hubs, Gottfried predicts that the sector will go from strength to strength over the coming years, with interest in Mexican artisan beer likely to increase both inside and outside Mexico. “I invite suppliers, retailers, importers and exporters to visit Cerveza Mexico to find out why Mexican artisan beer is a product worth a taste,” he added.

Cerveza México take places from October 21-23, 2022 in Mexico City’s World Trade Center.

The parallel Cerveza México Suppliers and Inputs exhibition runs from October 21-22, 2022; also in the World Trade Center, Mexico City.