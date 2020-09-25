Merchant du Vin Announces Orval Day on October 3

TACOMA, Wash.— Orval Day celebrates a global flavor touchstone, a beer brewed within the walls of a Belgian monastery with a thousand-year history: Orval Trappist Ale.

After a trout returned a lost golden ring to a princess 1070 AD, she gave this “Golden Valley” to the church in gratitude. The current monastery has ancient ruins outside the walls and a brewery within that brews a bold, spicy, deeply appealing ale. The extravagant head, compelling bouquet, rich body, and sharp hint of sourness in the finish of Orval make it a favorite of professional brewers everywhere.

First imported to the US 35 years ago, Orval is widely available. Merchant du Vin and our partners, the thousands of stores, bars, restaurants, and wholesalers that sell Orval, ask that you join us to celebrate this amazing beverage. A purchase of Orval always supports Notre Dame d’Orval Monastery and delights your taste buds, but for every bottle of Orval sold for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Merchant du Vin will donate 50 cents to Safe Water Network, a Charity Navigator Four Star non-profit organization providing clean, safe water to people in Ghana and India.

#OrvalDay

To find Orval in all 50 states, use our beer finder: https://merchantduvin.com/find-our-beer.php