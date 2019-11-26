Melvin Brewing Announces 2019 Boil Rumble Champion, Beer Release Dates

ALPINE, Wyo. — Melvin Brewing, the award-winning Wyoming brewing company that’s been turning heads in the beer industry since 2009, announces distribution of the beers that won its 2019 National Homebrew Contest, The Boil Rumble, as well as plans to co-sponsor the second annual Boil Rumble in 2020.

New England Breakfast Ale, a brown ale with Grade A maple syrup and locally-roasted coffee, was the grand prize winning entry from the East Bay Homebrew Club of Barrington, R.I. It will be canned and distributed nationally in all of Melvin’s markets covering 14 states beginning in December, with an official release party Friday, Dec. 6 in Rhode Island at Malted Barley in Providence, RI, 334 Westminster St., from 7-10 pm. The four pack of 16 ounce cans will retail around $16.99. The East Bay Homebrew Club also wins a Low Rider Digital Electric Brew Scultpure system valued at $6,000, a live interview on The Brewing Network’s “Session” podcast and an entry in the Pro-Am Competition at the Great American Beer Festival.

The runner-up was Pinky Ring, a red rye IPA from Aurora City Brew Club in Colorado. A small run of this beer was made in Alpine, WY, and canned exclusively for the Colorado market. The beer sold out within two days and a party was thrown with the homebrew club at Lowry Beer Garden in Denver.

The third-place winner, Viking Luau, is an experimental pale ale from the Merrimack Valley Homebrew Club in Lowell, Mass., and will be canned and distributed throughout Massachusetts starting in December, with a release party Saturday, Dec. 7 in Lowell, Mass. at The Keep, 7-10 pm. Dubbed a “Nordic Pale, this beer was modeled after a hazy pale ale, but fermented with Kveik yeast from Norway.

The only contest of its kind, The Boil Rumble is sponsored in partnership by Melvin Brewing, MoreBeer!.com Homebrewing Supplies and the Brewing Network to celebrate the homebrewing community and its contribution to the craft beer industry. More than 80 homebrewing clubs nationwide submitted entries to the first annual Boil Rumbel for judging by a panel of professionals. Six finalists were chosen to have their beers brewed with Melvin on their professional system and distributed in cans in each club’s home state. The winners were announced in June at the National Homebrew Convention in Providence, R.I.

“This 5.4 ABV beer is perfect for the upcoming winter months, great for enjoying at breakfast, after midnight or any time of day. This is a huge deal for us as a homebrew club and our first major win. We look forward to celebrating with our team and friends and family and Melvin in December,” said Steph Amaral, President of the East Bay Homebrew Club.

For Melvin, The Boil Rumble is an homage to its roots on a small homebrew system in the dry storage room of a restaurant, and a chance to make other brewers’ dreams come true by supporting and encouraging the community from which so many outstanding commercial craft brews originate.

Based on the energy and success of the first Boil Rumble, Melvin, MoreBeer! and the Brewing Network are already planning to hold a second annual Boil Rumble in 2020. Stay tuned https://www.melvinbrewingboilrumble.com/ for entry opening dates and more!

The Origins of The Boil Rumble

Melvin Brewing, 2017 Brewery Group of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival, began as a dream nearly 10 years ago when Founder Jeremy Tofte started making beer with a 20-gallon homebrew system in a closet out of the back of his Thai restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming.

“In 2010, I sold my 1978 Mercedes and bought a MoreBeer! 20-gallon BrewSculpture system and a couple of fermenters. I started listening to Brewstrong episodes on The Brewing Network and it brought me back up to speed after a couple years’ hiatus from homebrewing. Within a year the 20-gallon became a 3-barrel system, and by 2016 we were making 60-barrel batches,” says Tofte.

For those not familiar with brewing lingo, that’s an increase of about 60 percent.

“Both of these companies (MoreBeer! and The Brewing Network) helped propel Melvin Brewing forward, so it’s really cool that we get to work with them now and stoke out the next wave of pro brewers,” Tofte says.

While scrolling through the American Homebrewers Association forum, Tofte got a little nostalgic and started thinking of the idea for The Boil Rumble. He reached out to MoreBeer! and The Brewing Network, who were mutually interested in co-sponsoring a contest.

“We’ve always been big fans of Melvin beer,” says Justin Crossley, founder of The Brewing

Network. “Add to that the opportunity to work with the homebrew community that helped build our company, and we couldn’t wait to jump right in and have some fun on such a cool project.”

The brewing industry trio created a contest for homebrew clubs nationwide to submit their favorite beer to The Brewing Network for evaluation by a panel of professionals. Six finalists were chosen to have their beers brewed with Melvin on their professional system and distributed in cans to each club’s home state.

Find more info on The Boil Rumble here:

http://www.thebrewingnetwork.com/the-boil-rumble/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1964466896990338/

https://melvinbrewing.com/the-boil-rumble-a-homebrewing-qa-with-jeremy-tofte/

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, when founder Jeremy Tofte decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson, WY. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and award winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2×4 Double IPA and Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at Great American Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened in Alpine, WY, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to win Brewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world class beers on a worldwide tour.