Medalla Light Sales Begin in Massachusetts via Quality Beverage

No more cross-state beer runs—Medalla Light, the award-winning beer makes a splash in its next destination, Massachusetts, the Bay State, just in time for summer vacation. Known for its rich history and landmarks on the coast, Massachusetts will be the next state to offer the iconic beer defined as the pinnacle of fun. The refreshment will be available in several hundred locations across the Commonwealth including restaurants and liquor stores.

Medalla Light has made its mark on the beer industry with rapid growth into the U.S. and success in the Northeastern corner of the states as well as in its first, Florida, the Sunshine State. The iconic beer completes a major milestone with its wide expansion into six new territories, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. in just a two-month period. The release of Puerto Rico’s top selling beer in Massachusetts solidifies Medalla Light as a competitive player in the brewing industry.

“Medalla Light’s expansion is a testament to the loyalty of our large fan base across the U.S,” said Jorge Bracero, CMO of Cervecera de Puerto Rico. “We’re excited to continue expanding the distribution of Medalla Light beer, and just in time for a much-needed summer vacation for beer lovers abroad.”

Cervecera de Puerto Rico will team up with Quality Beverage and Horizon Beverage for distribution in the Bay State. The partnership with the distributor alliance will reach locations who have been anticipating this exciting product launch, further solidifying Medalla Light’s presence in the Northeast territory.

“We are thrilled to team up with Cervecera de Puerto Rico who shares our commitment to providing the highest level of service and quality to our consumers,” said Anthony Frasco, General Manager and VP at Quality Beverage in Chicopee. “Partnering with them allows us to fulfill the demand of the popular beer in the Massachusetts market that we service. When you have a brand that ignites the consumer, and can bring nostalgic memories, having consumers feel like they were back on a tropical island like Puerto Rico the way Medalla Light does, you know it’ll only be a matter of time before they become a national player in the industry.”

“Medalla Light is an iconic beer. We knew we wanted to be a part of their impressive growth trajectory in the U.S.”, added Gregg Quadrini, Beer Division President at Horizon Beverage. “This alliance exemplifies our mission of providing consumers with premium quality craft beer that could be enjoyed all year long.”

Known for its premium ingredients, clean and refreshing taste, Medalla Light is the ideal choice to kick-off summer vacation. The ultra-versatile beer pairs well with a variety of cuisines and dishes, including the traditional barbecue spread.

With 77 calories and 4.2 ABV per 10oz, the popular light beer will be hitting the shelves in 12 and 24 pack cans and with 98 calories and 4.2 ABV per 12oz, will be available in 6 and 24-pack bottles.

Cervecera’s portfolio includes Magna Premium Lager, Silver Key Light Beer, Del Oeste Artisan Beers and Malta India, a popular non-alcoholic malt-based soft drink in the Caribbean.

To stay up-to-date on the latest and learn more about Medalla Light, visit MedallaLight.com and @MedallaLight on Instagram and Twitter.

About Medalla Light

Brewed by the sea on the tropical island of Puerto Rico at one of the leading barley-based companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, the iconic Medalla Light Beer was added to Cervecera de Puerto Rico’s portfolio in 1980 as its first ever light beer. Its name, which means medal in Spanish, was inspired by the Pan-American Games held on the island when it was created. Medalla Light’s reputation for its premium quality and crisp, refreshing taste has quickly become the beer of choice for those seeking a chance to celebrate. Medalla Light has won multiple awards and has earned worldwide recognition at the Monde Selection in Brussels, the North American Beer Awards and the Australian International Beer Awards. For more information about Medalla Light, please visit www.medallalight.com.

About Quality Beverage

Since 1987, Taunton-based Quality Beverage LP has grown to provide consumers with fresh, superior beer while becoming the largest stand-alone independent Anheuser-Busch distributor in Massachusetts. Quality Beverage enjoys exclusive distribution rights for all Anheuser-Busch InBev brands and a wide-ranging selection of leading import and craft brands.

About Horizon Beverage

Horizon Beverage Group was founded in 1933, originally named Brockton Wholesale Beverage. The operation was a simple one, with six salespeople working out of a garage in downtown Brockton, MA. Today, Horizon Beverage Group employs more than 700 people throughout New England. We distribute the world’s top wines, spirits, malts and waters. With four generations of family ownership and 80+ years of experience in sales, marketing and service, Horizon Beverage Group is now New England’s leading beverage alcohol distributor.

For More Information

www.medallalight.com/age-wall