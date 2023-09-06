Meadowlark Brewing Launches Beer Collaboration with Kampgrounds of America

BILLINGS, Mont.— Two beloved Montana brands are coming together to crack open a cold one in the great outdoors. Sidney-based Meadowlark Brewing and Billings-based Kampgrounds of America, Inc. announce the launch of their handcrafted collaborative microbrew, the Happy Camper IPA, available for purchase now at select retail stores, KOA campgrounds and Meadowlark Brewing locations.

“I’m a Montana native, so KOA is a cultural touchstone for me,” says Travis Peterson, owner of Meadowlark Brewing. “It’s an honor to collaborate with a hometown brand that’s been bringing people together for over 60 years. I’m excited about this collaboration and ready to get Happy Camper IPA in the hands of some happy campers.”

Happy Camper IPA is a hoppy India Pale Ale with citrusy and fruity notes brewed and canned in Billings. The outdoors inspires the double-sided label design. One side of the can showcases a tent and campfire, and the other an RV parked by the river, which reflects the spirit of outdoor adventure and aligns with both brands’ values.

“Meadowlark Brewing shares many of the ideals central to our brand,” says Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “Whether at home or on the campground, there are connections to be made with good friends and good microbrews. After meeting Travis and realizing our mutual commitment to facilitating connections between people and the outdoors, creating Happy Camper IPA was a natural outcome.”

Campers and beer enthusiasts can purchase the Happy Camper IPA at Meadowlark Brewing locations in Sidney and Billings and select KOA campgrounds and retail locations throughout Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas, with plans for expansion into other markets.

About Meadowlark Brewing

Meadowlark Brewing was started in the small Eastern Montana town of Sidney in 2014 by the Peterson Family. In 2022, Meadowlark Brewing expanded its operations to a second location in Billings, MT, and extended its offerings by adding Meadowlark Spirits. Meadowlark Brewing became the first brewery and distillery in Montana to become Craft Malt Certified and currently utilizes locally grown and malted grains as 98% of all recipes. As a family-owned and operated business, Meadowlark Brewing is deeply involved with the local community and operates two taprooms to provide its patrons with a delicious menu to complement its award-winning beers. Meadowlark Brewing is “Made in Montana. Treasured Everywhere.”

About Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive outdoor hospitality leader for over 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world’s largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in education, design, recruitment, marketing, and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience.

