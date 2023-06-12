Maui Brewing Launches Latest Limited Release

KIHEI, Hawaii— Hop heads will appreciate the launch of Maui Brewing Company’slatest limited release, Pacific Lite Session IPA just in time for summer. “Session” India Pale Ales borrow the huge hop expression IPA drinkers love, while offering a lower alcohol content.

MBC’s Pacific Lite Session IPA’s 4.2% ABV affords high refreshment from the Nelson Sauvin, Loral, Citra Cryo, and Cryo Pop hops. This brew offers full hop flavor with only 126 calories, 7g carbs, 0 fat, and 1g protein. The result is a pale gold appearance with aromas of passion fruit, mango, and grapefruit. It is crisp and hoppy with subtle bitterness at 40 IBUs.

Director of Quality Travis Swafford characterized the beer, “Journey across the Pacific this summer with the infinitely crushable and bold Pac Lite. Combining New Zealand’s iconic fruit-forward Nelson Sauvin hops with West Coast favorites Citra and Loral, we’ve brewed the perfect session IPA for hot days and warm nights. Light-bodied with big citrus character, you’ll want to keep your cooler full.” Available for a limited time, Pacific Lite Session IPA is currently on draft or in to-go 6 packs at MBC Kihei. Look for it to hit remaining Maui Brewing locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki, as well as MBC retail and on-premise partners in Hawaii over the next several weeks.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com/