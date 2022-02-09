Maui Brewing Launches Hazy Version of Fan Favorite

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company is pleased to announce the limited release of Mosaic Mo’ Hazy India Pale Ale, a hazy rendition of its sister Imperial India Pale Ale, Mosiac Mo’ Betta which is a fan favorite.

Head Brewer James Newman describes this brew, “Mosaic Mo’ Hazy is our rendition of Mosaic Mo’ Betta in a hazy format. We double dry hopped this beer with large amounts of Mosaic, Simcoe and Ekuanot hops which packs this beer with tons of flavor and aromas. Specifically, you can find blueberry, peach, mango, melon, papaya, and grapefruit. Grab a four pack today and treat your senses to a tropical journey with this hoppy crushable beer.”

MBC brewed Mosaic Mo’ Hazy, at 7.0% ABV and 55 IBUs, utilizing 2-Row, Munich, and Wheat malts along with the aforementioned hops. The result is a deep golden appearance, tropical citrus aroma, and notes of tropical fruit, berries, and citrus to round out the juicy, dank flavor.

The opportunity to enjoy Mosaic Mo’ Hazy IPA is now while it’s available at the Maui Brewing Restaurant in Kihei. Soon, the limited release will be offered at restaurant and retail partners in 4-pack cans and draft throughout most markets where Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com