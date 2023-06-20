Maui Brewing Company to Add Third Maui Location

Kihei, Hawaii – Summer is sizzling around the beautiful islands of Hawaii, and Maui Brewing Company is fired up to announce that it will expand its operations on the island of Maui as the anchor restaurant at OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort.

Located directly on Ka‘anapali Beach – recently ranked as the No. 1 beach in the U.S. – the new Maui Brewing Co. restaurant is slated to open later this summer. Maui Brewing Company will conduct limited operations, slated to start sometime in early August. Ultimately, the restaurant group will also provide its island-inspired cuisine poolside, as well as room service and catering for large events on the resort grounds.

Fiercely local and handcrafted with aloha, Maui Brewing Company is committed to bringing a unique food and beverage offering to the Ka‘anapali community. The restaurant will feature expansive outdoor lanai seating, an open-air interior and family-friendly vibe that celebrates the brewery’s history, passion for the craft-beer way of life and of course, its Maui roots.

“Having grown up on Maui’s west side and spending a ton of time in Ka‘anapali makes bringing the ‘craft beer way of life’ here extra special,” said Chris Thibaut, President and CEO, Maui Brewing Company Restaurants. “Our plans to offer a unique and high-energy beachfront venue for locals and visitors alike are fully underway and we can’t wait to get up and running this summer! We’re stoked to have a second location on the west side, along with our original location in Kahana where our history began. Our original restaurant in Kahana is also slated for remodel in 2024.”

Eventually, Maui Brewing Company will offer up to 36 craft and specialty beers on tap, including Maui Brewing year-round and specialty releases, and craft beers from other small breweries. The cuisine will feature fresh ingredients that highlight the flavors of the islands, utilizing the abundance of local produce, meats and seafood available in Hawai‘i.

In addition to its stellar, award-winning food and beverage offerings, Maui Brewing Company’s sustainability initiatives are equally impressive. Solar panels cover the roof of the 85,000-sq-ft grid-independent production facility. It regularly sends spent grain to farms for cattle and even participates in grass roots eco-activities such as creating beach clean-up kits to keep the coast clean.

Most recently, Maui Brewing announced its transition to new, more recyclable packaging for all their products — not only limited to craft beer but also including Maui Brewing’s Island Sodas, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits. The company looks forward to offering its unique products at OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort and furthering the storied history of this remarkable location.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or mbcrestaurants.com.

###

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 2 international countries with more areas to follow.