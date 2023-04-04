Maui Brewing Company Gains New Placements in California

List includes Grocers, Restaurants, Theatres, and Stadiums!

Kihei, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company continues to extend its distribution footprint by increasing the number of distributor partners in Southern California and the Central Coast.

Distribution partners Allied Beverages in San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County, Scout Distribution in Kern County along with areas of Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville, Gillespie Distributing Co. in Inyo and Mono Counties, and Alford Beverages in Imperial County are achieving placements for year-round favorites such as Bikini Blonde Lager at select Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, and Target stores.

Along with Maui Brewing, Maui Hard Seltzer will be available at select BEVMO!, CVS, and Whole Foods locations, as well as local independent liquor stores, restaurants, and bars. In addition to these placements, Maui Brewing baseball fans can enjoy Bikini Blonde Lager at Dodger Stadium throughout the season.

For admirers of Maui’s Coconut Hiwa Porter, Buffalo Wild Wings in California will on April 4th begin featuring the brew with toasted coconut on draught, while The Greek Theatre in LA will carry the porter in cans.

“We are excited to expand our distribution footprint in the state of California,” claimed Adam Stockton, Division Director – West for Craft ‘Ohana. “We feel we have aligned ourselves with great wholesale partners that will allow us to reach a wider audience and make it easier for Maui fans to find our brands.”

To locate products near you, enter your zip code in the online finders at Maui Brewing Co. and Maui Hard Seltzer. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 2 international countries with more areas to follow.