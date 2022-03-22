Maui Brewing Co. Brings Back A Favorite Sour Ale

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company is re-releasing the popular Land of Rainbows Sour Ale. Grab the opportunity to enjoy this exhilarating beverage at Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei location while you can! The American Kettle Sour ale is bursting with tropical notes and has an ABV of 5.5% with 20 IBUs.

Brewmaster Kim Brisson-Lutz said, “Land of Rainbows has been one of my favorite beers to produce and drink! For such a light and refreshing beer, it is not simple to make. It takes twice the time and labor to make this beer, but it is sure worth it. When you first smell and taste the beer, you expect that it has copious amounts of fruit added. But it is the special yeast strain, Sacc Brux Trois, and the Mosaic and Huell melon hops that create the symphony of tropical aromas.”

MBC Kihei is currently pouring Land of Rainbows from cans, although it will be available on tap soon at all MBC restaurant locations including in Lahaina (Maui), and Kailua and Waikiki (Oahu) in the coming weeks. Land of Rainbows will be available in 6-pack cans and on draught for a limited time at restaurant and retail partners in select markets where Maui Brewing Company beverages are sold.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer and way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com