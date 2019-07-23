Matagrano Inc. Acquires Distribution Rights to Revision Brewing Brands in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — Matagrano Inc. recently acquired the exclusive distribution right to distribute Revision Brewing Company brands in San Francisco and San Mateo county. Revision Brewing Company out of Sparks, Nevada has been working to increase production to meet consumer demand. With the next brewery expansion fast approaching, Matagrano offers an extensive distribution infrastructure which will help bring Revision Brewing Co. to their next stage of growth in the Bay Area.

At the end of June, two 120-barrel fermenters installed at Revision Brewing Company’s two-year-old facility added fermentation space. The new equipment will enable Revision to achieve a twenty-three thousand-barrel a year brewing capacity by the end of 2019. Thus, working with a volume higher than the brewery projected initially makes it essential to have distribution partners that are strong at managing substantial quantities of product.

Matagrano Inc. has a large fleet of delivery trucks, an ample sales team, and many merchandisers along with a dedicated craft beer specialist. Matagrano’s distribution infrastructure should help give a leg up to the already established Revision Brewing Co. brand in the Bay Area.

Matagrano Inc. is a family-owned and operated distribution company, that moved its headquarters across the country to the South San Francisco almost fifty years ago.

Brewmaster Jeremy Warren stated, “Matagrano has a proven track record in San Francisco and San Mateo county. They’ve been a distribution partner that I’ve always aspired to partner with.”

Overall, with the new partnership, things look promising in the Bay Area for Revision Brewing Co. and Matagrano Inc. alike. This partnership will be sweetened when Revision Brewing Company hires a sales representative for the Bay Area; an addition soon to come.