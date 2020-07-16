Mast Landing Brewing Company to Release Windbreaker IPA

WESTBROOK, Maine — Some things are too iconic to go out of style.

In the pursuit of a beer that is reliable yet eye-catching, lively but not too intense to break out every day, Mast Landing announces Windbreaker IPA, a new core year-round beer in the brewery’s lineup. Windbreaker will be released at the tasting room in Westbrook, Maine on July 17, 2020 and will be shipped to Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and more of the brewery’s consistent regions of distribution.

The recipe for Windbreaker features a bursting palate of Citra and Idaho 7 hops. The flavor profile is tropical fruit forward with a pleasant citrusy quality. Expect notes of melon, mango, and grapefruit in a balanced, refreshing form. Pouring hazy and golden at 6.5%, it builds on the lexicon of hoppy beer that Mast Landing has become known for. Elements of Windbreaker were developed and pioneered through small-batch pilot beers and limited releases. The large scale release arrives hand in hand with Mast Landing’s newly redesigned brand image – unifying the majority of their label artwork in a cohesive theme.

Windbreaker will join Mast Landing’s core lineup alongside beers like Gunner’s Daughter Milk Stout, DDH Tell Tale Pale Ale, Neon Sails IPA, and others. 16oz four-packs will be available at bottle shops, package stores, and grocery locations, while kegs will be available to draft retailers as COVID-19 regulations allow. Of course, the beer will be a mainstay at the brewery’s tasting room in Westbrook, ensuring that fans local and afar can upgrade their fridge fashion.

Despite the setbacks that the pandemic has caused for the food and beverage industry, 2020 is looking to be a year of forward motion for Mast Landing. Along with the addition of Windbreaker and the release of the brewery’s first canned lagers in the Spring, the Westbrook team is in the process of launching a food truck on site at the tasting room headed by Chef Tim Goddu. The truck is still in the development, licensing, and naming process, with no final date set for grand opening. It will be the first foray into food service for the four year old brewery.

