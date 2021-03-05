Mass Beer Week Returns March 6-13, 2021

Statewide celebration of craft beer held March 6 through March 13

BOSTON, Mass. | On Saturday, March 6, Mass Beer Week kicks off its weeklong series of events featuring locally made beer. Breweries and restaurants have created in-person and virtual beer experiences, tastings, trivia, meal kits, and food pairing experiences to celebrate the ever-growing beer culture across the Commonwealth.

In 2007, there were just 30 breweries in Massachusetts. To date, there are 210 active breweries with an additional 20 taprooms slated to open by the end of 2021.

Commemorative Mass Beer Week glassware is also available at select tap rooms across the state. Get yours while supplied last!

What’s on tap for Mass Beer Week:

· Want to check out the state’s newest breweries? Get your zoom link for Meet the Brewers Freshman Class of 2021. Each weeknight – Monday, March 8 through Friday, March 12, 7 to 8 p.m. – enjoy five, live, virtual tastings with the newest breweries to break ground across the Commonwealth. Hear their start-up story, ask questions, and drink along. Spectators can also watch on Mass Beer Week’s Facebook live page.

· Be Bold – Get Cold! Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Co.’s Polar Plunge to support the Special Olympics of Massachusetts returns for Mass Beer Week, March 6-13, with a virtual twist. This year, the brewery is asking participants to get creative with a “shower beer” – what does that mean? You decide! Turn on your sprinkler? Shotgun a shower beer? Snow angels in your bathing suit? Grab your beer-loving, inclusion-celebrating friends and family, create a team, and start fundraising! Please post your shower beer on social media, tag @exhibit.a.brewing and use the hashtags #massbeerweek#showerbeerforinclusion

· Amherst Brewing Co., has two special beer releases during Mass Beer Week — Wider Than The Sky, a collab with Channel Marker Brewing from Beverly, MA. Wider than the Sky is an 8% Double IPA brewed using Massachusetts-grown and malted wheat from Valley Malt, right down the road from Amherst Brewing, in Hadley. Also, the annual release of the Sugar Maple Nut Stout — one of the brewery’s most coveted beers — will be released, brewed with coffee from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters.

· Lookin’ to satisfy that sweet tooth, day drink, or just treat yourself to something fun? Bone Up Brewing Co., has you covered. They’ve stocked up on all your favorite Girl Scout Cookies and paired them with their delicious beers. They are ready to share the love – join them on Zoom and try their picks on Saturday, March 6 from 5-6 p.m.

· Night Shift Brewing Co., has taken the pub trivia experience to the world of Zoom, where you can assemble a team of friends from all across the globe and test your most trivial knowledge. The winning team will also take home $30 Night Shift gift cards. If you haven’t tried Zoom Trivia before, this is absolutely the week to check it out. Two nights:Monday, March 8 & Wednesday, March 10 – 8 to 10 p.m.

· Looking for some decadence? Tired of takeout? On Tuesday,March 9The Dirty Truth in Northampton will serve up collaborative Lamb Dinner with their partners at Meadow Fed Lamb. The six course meal will be paired with local beers.

· Amory’s Tomb releases Broken Latch on Thursday, March 11. A farmhouse-inspired rustic lager brewed with North East grown grain and malts from Blue Ox Malthouse, Valley Malt, and Aurora Mills & Farm. A healthy dose of earthy and spicy Czech Saaz hops provides balance against a bread and lightly toasted malt profile.

· Join the team at Jack’s Abby on Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. to discuss Pride and Parquet, the recently launched collaboration beer with the Boston Celtics. They’ll discuss how the partnership came together to make Jack’s Abby the official Craft Brewery of The Boston Celtics. Jack Hendler will also lead a tasting of the beer, so grab a four-pack and get on Zoom!

· Cape Cod Beer is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at the brewery, kicking off on Saturday, March 13. Chef Jay Powell of JP’s Twisted BBQ is serving a St. Patrick’s Day menu that includes Bangers & Mash, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Stew, Shepherd’s Pie & more! The Cape Cod Beer crew will be pouring beers & mixing cocktails behind the bar to pair with your delish eats.

Visit MassBeerWeek.org for the full lineup of events.

Mass Beer Week is hosted by the Mass Brewers Guild and made possible thanks to volunteers and industry friends Craft’d Co., Mass. Brew Bros., and HawkVisuals. The Mass Brewers Guild is the state’s trade association that works to protect and promote the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth. For more information about the Mass Brewers Guild, visit MassBrewersGuild.org.