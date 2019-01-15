Mason Ale Works and Offshoot Beer Collaborate on Haze Initiation Hazy Double IPA

OCEANSIDE, Calif.— We are happy to announce our release of “Haze Initiation” Hazy Double IPA with Offshoot Beer Co.

Our second collaboration with our friends from Offshoot Beer Co features a deliciously hazy brew dry hopped with an absurd amount of Vic Secret, Huell Melon, Mosaic and Amarillo Hops for a tasty brew.  With juicy notes of Tangerines, Papaya and Pineapple and a smooth and murktastic mouthfeel, Haze Initiation is a beer worthy of this new and burgeoning style.

This release will be widely distributed through the following accounts:

So Cal Distributor: Stone Brewing

Nevada Distro: Vin Sauvage

Sacramento AreaMussetter Beverages

Arizona: The Beer Connect

In House: URGE Whiskey Bank Oceanside, URGE Common House San Marcos, Urge Gastropub Rancho Bernardo, Mason Ale Works Tasting Room, Brothers Provisions

