March First, Woodburn and FigLeaf Brewing Partner with Cincy Brew Bus For St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle Between Taprooms

CINCINNATI, Ohio – On March 17th for St. Patrick’s Day March First, Woodburn and FigLeaf Brewing are opening bright and early at 9am to welcome St. Patrick’s Day crowds into their taprooms. Each location will feature breakfast specials, green beer, and special cocktails all day. If you can’t choose which location you want to go to you can take a ride on the Cincy Brew Bus shuttle that will run service back and forth between the taprooms starting at 10am and ending at 3pm. Enjoy everything that all three taprooms have to offer!

Woodburn Brewing will be running a special breakfast menu featuring things like corned beef hash and Irish French toast. In the evening they will move to a special dinner menu featuring items like irish stew, cottage pie and more. Green beer will be served all day along with Irish themed cocktails.

FigLeaf Brewing will have a breakfast pizza in the morning served up with green beer and Irish breakfast shots. They will transition to their normal pizza menu in the afternoon alongside Irish themed cocktails and live music from 1pm to 10:30pm.

March First Brewing will be doing “Kegs and Quiche” in the morning, transitioning to their regular menu in the afternoon. All day they will be serving up green beer, their famous Irish Red ale and grasshoppers all day.

Starting at Woodburn at 10am the Cincy Brew Bus will be running a shuttle between all three taprooms until 3pm. Participants will be able to get on and off the bus for no charge.