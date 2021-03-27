Marble Brewery Expands Distribution to Colorado

Albuquerque, NM – Marble Brewery is excited to announce its partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Co. of Colorado and the market launch of four unabashedly bold beer styles, Marble Cerveza, Desert Fog, Double White, and Double White Triple Berry. These Marble beers will be available at retailers, bars and restaurants in the Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo area markets beginning March 25, 2021. Marble’s cutting-edge seasonal releases will follow shortly behind the release of Marble’s classic year-round styles.

“As a prominent Southwestern brewery, we are very fortunate to have many enthusiastic fans across the region and we’re always thrilled by the opportunity to gain new fans through the expansion of our distribution footprint. Coloradoans have been calling for the return of Marble beer for many years now and we are so excited to answer the call with the help of our friends at Eagle Rock Distributing Company.” – Nathaniel Tarantino, VP-Director of Sales & Finance, Marble Brewery.

“As we continue to grow our craft portfolio, we are excited to partner with credible breweries like Marble. Our team is looking forward to getting out in the market and expanding this great brand amongst the state of Colorado.” – Michael J. Economos, President, Eagle Rock Distributing Co. of Colorado

Crisp and toasty, Cerveza is Marble’s unabashedly crushable take on a Mexican-style lager. Enjoy with pool parties, tacos, ceviche, and sun-soaked afternoons.

With a hazy glow resembling the beautiful accumulation of early morning fog kissed by the orange juice-hued Southwestern desert sunrise, Desert Fog, smells of pineapple-grapefruit juice perfume. This Hazy IPA is Marble’s fastest growing brand and the best-selling Hazy IPA in New Mexico. Pairs well with spicy Thai curry and mind-bending adventures.

Marble’s flagship beer, Double White, a 2014 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal winner, is a delicate and dry, pale, and hazy Belgian-inspired wheat ale accented with coriander and orange peel. Double White goes great with grilled fish, soft ripened cheeses, and dancing on the patio.

Double White Triple Berry takes Marble’s award-winning Double White and infuses it with boysenberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Enjoy with parmesan encrusted tuna, summer salads, and live music.

About Marble Brewery

Founded in 2008 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Marble Brewery is devoted to brewing premium craft beer that satisfies the thirsts and discriminating tastes of our diverse and loyal customers. Not only do we brew quality craft beer classics, our fresh cutting-edge specialsrelentlessly push boundaries and raise expectations. We package a variety of styles and distribute throughout New Mexico, Arizona, Southwest Texas, and Colorado.