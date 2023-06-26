Maplewood Brewery & Distillery Will Now Distribute in Ohio Through Premium Beverage Supply

CHICAGO, Ill.— Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, proudly crafted in Chicago’s Logan Square, is now distributing in Ohio. Distribution begins Monday, June 26th through Premium Beverage Supply. Ohio marks the fifth state, following Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Kansas, where Maplewood’s beers can be found outside of Illinois.

“We’re really excited to enter the Ohio market and partner with Premium Beverage Supply. Expanding distribution successfully requires careful consideration, and we loved Premium’s approach to building brand awareness and their dedication to supporting suppliers and customers.” said Maplewood’s Founding Brewer & CEO Adam Cieslak. “Ohio is such a great craft beer state, and we’re pumped to bring our beer to a new audience.”

Maplewood is offering its year-round and current seasonal releases, such as: Charlatan American Pale Ale (2016 & 2018 GABF Bronze), Son of Juice IPA, Fat Pug Oatmeal Milk Stout (2017 GABF Bronze & 2022 GABF Gold), Pulaski Pils (Craft Beer & Brewing Exceptionally Distinguished) and Sidewalk Surfer Double IPA (Craft Beer & Brewing Exceptionally Distinguished). Bavarian Dream Hefeweizen is the first of Maplewood’s seasonal beers heading to Ohio.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Maplewood Brewery! Their reputation had preceded them with all of the awards they have won and the high regards all over the internet, but once we sampled the beer we knew they would be a great addition.Their passion, professionalism and overall personality felt like a great fit from the start. It’s great to know that no matter which style of beer you are going after, with Maplewood, that beer is going to be of the highest quality. We are excited to share their great beer with consumers all over the state of Ohio!” said Charlie Steffy, Director of Sales at Premium Beverage Supply.

About Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery is Illinois’ first combination craft brewery and distillery located under a single roof, producing handmade beer and spirits in Chicago’s Logan Square Neighborhood. Maplewood began commercial distribution in the fall of 2014 with Louis Glunz Beer Inc.

About Premium Beverage Supply

Since 1995, Premium Beverage Supply has been an independent craft beer distributor servicing the state of Ohio. Headquartered in central Ohio, Premium Beverage Supply works with retailers across the entire state. Focused on offering a large variety of craft beers, meads, ciders and other unique beverages, Premium Beverage Supply strives to provide the highest quality product to the Ohio market. Our mission is simple—to supply Ohio with the best quality craft and specialty brews.

For More Information:

https://maplewoodbrew.com/