Manayunk Brewing Announces Rebrands Can Packaging, Releases 2019 Calendar

PHILADELPHIA — Manayunk Brewing Company (MBC), located on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia is announcing a complete can rebranding along with their 2019 release calendar. MBC has had a variety of label designs over the years that varied from flavor to flavor. With a rebrand in mind, Head Brewer Evan Fritz wanted to keep a consistent look across the board so consumers know whom they are drinking from flavor to flavor. The 2019 labels will have a consistent design with a tone on tone image of the iconic Manayunk viaduct with simple, yet bold colors not unlike a box of crayons, and white lettering calling out their infamous flavors as well as their namesake tag line “The Place Where We Drink”.

2019 year round beers include Crunch (Chocolate Peanut butter Porter), Monk From the Yunk (Belgian Tripel), Wandering Wit (Belgian Wit) and new for 2019…IPYay. Being known for their unique flavors, MBC had a solid stable of seasonal beer to keep the brew house busy, but buyer and consumer demand was pushing for their IPYay to be canned and bought to the masses. Consider it done. IPYay is on the way.

2019 Seasonal beers include

Feb: Big Hoppa(Hazy Double IPA),

Mar/Apr/May: Belly Flop(Cucumber Melon Gose w/Sea Salt),

Apr: Below The Belt(Southern hemisphere IPA),

May: Shore Haus(Raspberry Berliner Weisse),

Jun: For Peach Sake(Dry Hopped Sour W/Peaches),

Jul: Back Flip(Blackberry Gose w/Sea Salt),

Aug: Yunkin Pumpkin(Pumpkin ale w/Spices),

Sep: Mo-Mosaic(Double Dry Hopped IPA),

Oct: French Toast Crunch(Vanilla Cinnamon, Maple porter),

Nov: Can Opener (Cranberry Gose w/Sea Salt)

Dec: The wildly popular King Crunch(Peanut butter Banana Imperial Porter).

Manayunk Brewing Company has been brewing beer and feeding Philadelphians and visitors since 1996. MBC is located in the historic cotton mill alongside the Schuylkill River at 4120 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127 P: 215-482-8220.