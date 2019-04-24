Mammoth Brewing to Acquire Nevada’s Great Basin Brewing Company

Two quarter-century-old beer companies are merging in an effort to remain competitive amid increasing pressure from small and large players alike.

Mammoth Lakes, California-based Mammoth Brewing Company has reached an asset purchase agreement with Reno, Nevada-based Great Basin Brewing Company.

Specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Mammoth co-owner Sean Turner told Brewbound that he would acquire a “100 percent” ownership stake in the 26-year-old Great Basin. The transaction is expected to close in early August, following the transfer of licenses and regulatory approvals.

Moving forward, the two craft breweries will operate as wholly-owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, Mammoth Brewing Group LLC, Turner said.

“This move by Great Basin and Mammoth Brewing Company is so we both remain relevant, we survive and thrive,” he added. “It really is going to allow us to be much more competitive in the years to come.”

Turner, who purchased the 24-year-old Mammoth Brewing in 2007, said he and Great Basin founders Tom and Bonda Young have been friends for more than a decade. Over the years, the idea of a merger was discussed, but serious conversations began last year, he said.

“It’s an acquisition but we really want to merge our two company cultures to grow both brands distinctly and uniquely,” Turner said, noting that the deal was struck in February.

Speaking to Brewbound, Tom Young said the intent was never to sell Great Basin, but that changed as he’s aged.

“I am not getting any younger, and it’s a better idea for us to start thinking about passing the torch,” he said. “We’ve grown this thing up after quite a number of years, and it’s got enough wings to fly itself.”

Although the Youngs are selling the company, both will remain with the business. Tom Young said he would continue to serve as Great Basin’s brewmaster, while his wife will continue to participate in the business’ day-to-day operations. Young added that he has no plans to retire.

“I’m hoping that I’m still around helping out as long as can be a value to the company,” he said. “When I’m 95, I still want to walk into Great Basin or Mammoth and get the Ichthyosaur beers.”

Turner added that Tom Young’s continued involvement in the business lends credibility to the operation.

“Having him involved in the company, just from an ambassador role, is very important for us,” he said.

According to Turner, both breweries’ volume has been “stagnant” in recent years. Last year, Mammoth produced about 5,000 barrels of beer, while Great Basin made around 15,000 barrels. Turner said he’s hoping to change that within the next five years, growing production to a combined 40,000 barrels.

Turner said he expects the growth to come via increased distribution in existing markets, new market expansion and the addition of Great Basin tasting rooms. He added that he hopes to expand distribution of Great Basin beers to Southern California for Great Basin in the coming year. He will also look to bring Mammoth beers to Utah, and add distribution in the Bay Area for both brands.

Although both brands are aligned in Central California, they are with different wholesalers in the Reno market (Great Basin is with Southern-Glazer’s and Mammoth is with New West Distributing), Young said. Turner said he would explore opportunities to align the two networks in the future.

Despite 170 miles separating the two breweries, Turner said the plan is to transfer production of Mammoth’s core offerings to Great Basin’s Reno production facility. Great Basin has about 30,000 of capacity between its Reno production facility and two brewpub locations in Reno and Sparks.

Moving core brewing operations to Reno will help Mammoth scale up production and meet demand for its offerings, which spikes in the summer and winter months due to tourism.

“We really haven’t been able to really have a stable supply for our distributors,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing that I’m excited to change for Mammoth Brewing Company.”

Turner said he expects the consolidated company to share raw materials as well as sales and marketing resources. However, he does not anticipate any job cuts as a result of the transaction.

A press release with additional information is included below.

About Mammoth Brewing Company

Mammoth Brewing Company has been brewing craft beer at altitude in Mammoth Lakes, California since 1995. Mammoth Brewing Company currently distributes in Southern California, Reno, Tahoe/Truckee, the Eastern Sierra and Yosemite National Park. MBC produces approximately 5,000 barrels of beer annually.

About Great Basin Brewing Company

Great Basin Brewing Company, Nevada’s oldest and most award-winning brewery since 1993. GBBC has a restaurant/ brewery location and a separate production facility in Reno, NV and its original restaurant/brewery in Sparks, NV. The restaurants offer a full menu and a wide variety of beers — four flagship beers and many seasonal brewmaster specials, many having won awards at the most prestigious Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. Great Basin Brewing Company produces approximately 10,000 barrels of beer annually.