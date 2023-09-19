Mahou USA & Founders Brewing Announce Sponsorship of US Challenger for 37th America’s Cup

Founders Brewing Company will celebrate its new United States presence in support of the American challenger at the 37th America’s Cup, which comes to Barcelona, Spain, in 2024.

Spanish brewer Mahou Group and its recently created American division, Mahou USA – and one of its most well-known brands, Founders – have announced their sponsorship of New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. challenger for the 37th America’s Cup. The sailing competition, taking place from August through October of 2024, will be held in Barcelona for the first time ever in its return to Spain after 14 years.

The America’s Cup, as the pinnacle of sailing, is the oldest international sporting trophy, representing one of the most challenging sporting endeavors. It holds a storied history, with the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) once maintaining a remarkable 132-year hold on the Cup. Set to take place from August to October 2024, this sailing spectacle will make history in Barcelona, marking its triumphant return to Spain after an absence of 14 years.

The sponsorship is Founders’ first foray into international sports competition, expanding on its existing agreements with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, the NBA G-League’s the Grand Rapids Gold, MiLB’s West Michigan Whitecaps and University of Michigan Athletics. Since acquiring Founders, Mahou Group has aimed to introduce the beloved Midwestern craft brewery to a global stage, and the America’s Cup provides an ideal opportunity to reach a worldwide audience.

“The 37th America’s Cup is a chance to celebrate the connection between our Spanish and American entities and link the Great Lakes with the Mediterranean Sea,” said Elton Andres Knight, Mahou USA’s CEO. “Working together to sponsor American Magic is a milestone in how Mahou Group and Mahou USA will keep building on the incredible foundation of these craft breweries, break new ground together, and introduce more people to our beloved and awarded beers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Mahou USA and the iconic Founders brand. This marks another significant step forward for American Magic and our mission to grow the sport of sailing,” said Mike Cazer, CEO NYYC American Magic. “We know the incredible support that Mahou Group brings through its presence in the U.S. and Spain, and we look forward to partnering on this incredible journey.”

Mahou Group’s partnership with American Magic will provide Founders with digital fan activations, exclusive content, customer-facing promotions, hospitality, pouring opportunities, and American Magic-themed parades and watch parties.

Mahou Group will sponsor the men’s, women’s and youth teams of American Magic, these last two categories will compete for the first time in the next edition of the America’s Cup, providing a platform to showcase the skills and talent of these groups.

The American team is already in Barcelona and will be prepared to participate in the preliminary regatta for this trophy, scheduled to take place in Vilanova i la Geltrú from this Thursday until September 17.

The Official Opening Ceremony of the 37th America’s Cup will be held in Barcelona on August 22, 2024. After that, the Final Preliminary Event and the Challenger Selection Series will follow, leading up to the America’s Cup Match starting on October 12, 2024. The Challenger Selections Series will determine which team will face the Defender Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup Match.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

About New York Yacht Club American Magic

American Magic is building the high-performance sailing franchise in the United States with a dual mandate to win the America’s Cup and elevate sailing in America. Formed in 2017, New York Yacht Club American Magic combines two highly successful American racing programs, Bella Mente Racing and Quantum Racing, with one of the most prestigious yacht clubs in the world. All are united by a determination to regain the America’s Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport, and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.

