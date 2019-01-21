Magnolia Brewing and 21st Amendment Brewing to Release 12 Strong Beers in February

SAN FRANCISCO— Magnolia Brewing and 21st Amendment Brewery have teamed up again for a month-long celebration of strong beers in February. Featuring brews over 8 percent ABV, Strong Beer Month is not for the faint of heart. Previously, the theme of Strong Beer Month focused on a classic rock album. However, this year, the brewers were inspired by 1950s and 1960s monster movies.

Thanks to Dick Cantwell from Magnolia, Shaun O’Sullivan from 21st Amendment and the brewers from each respective brewery, craft beer drinkers can enjoy 12 new monstrous brews, six from each location, throughout the month of February.

Magnolia Brewing

Brute Cocktail: Guava, Pineapple and Mango Brut Imperial IPA

Promised Land: Imperial IPA

Stop Motion: Amburana-aged Imperial Stout

King Köln: Imperial Kölsch

Cucumber Constrictor: Double Cucumber Meyer Lemon IPA

Queen of the Underground: Blend of Barrel-aged Old Thunderpussy Barleywine and Sour Beer

21st Amendment Brewing

The Curse of Wheatwine: Wheat Wine

Giant Killer Milk Stout Robots: Imperial Milk Stout on Nitro

Monk’s Blood with Raspberries and Belgian Chocolate: Belgian Style Strong Dark Ale

Baby Horse (cellared): Belgian Quad

Hop 9 from Outer Space: West Coast Triple IPA

Smog Monster: Double Hazy Smoked IPA (collaboration beer with Magnolia)

At all brewery locations, strong beer enthusiasts can collect stamps and record ratings for all 12 beers on their Movie Ticket. Completed Movie Tickets can be exchanged for a commemorative Strong Beer Month glass (while supplies last).

Join 21st Amendment and Magnolia for Monster Movie Nights starring classic monster movies, Feb. 20 at Magnolia Dogpatch at 7 p.m and Feb. 22 at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Leandro at 7 p.m.

Additionally, those interested in diving deeper into behind-the-scenes of Strong Beer Month action can take part in Beer School hosted by Dick Cantwell and Shaun O’Sullivan on Feb. 17 at 21st Amendment Brewery in SoMa from 6-8 p.m.

About Magnolia Brewing

For more than 20 years, Magnolia Brewing has been a part of San Francisco’s burgeoning beer scene, producing beloved and award-winning ales in two historic locations: the heart of the Haight and, more recently, the Dogpatch neighborhood. Together, the owners of Magnolia Brewing are New Belgium Brewing Company, Dick Cantwell and Oud Beersel, a Belgian lambic blendery. Dick Cantwell, who co-founded Seattle’s iconic Elysian Brewing in 1995, is Magnolia’s Director of Brewing Operations. The team is honoring tradition while taking things further with eclectic ingredients, innovative techniques and community-focused business practices. The brewery also honors founder Dave McLean’s love for the free thought and creative expression birthed in San Francisco’s fabled Haight-Ashbury district. Magnolia’s beer can also be found at Bay Area retail outlets including Safeway and Whole Foods and at restaurants and bars throughout Northern California. For more information and to make reservations, please call (415) 864-7468 or visit magnoliabrewing.com. Follow along @magnoliabrewing on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.