MadTree Releases Phantom Forest Year-Round Imperial IPA

CINCINNATI– MadTree Brewing is releasing Phantom Forest, a new year-round juicy imperial IPA in six-packs everywhere MadTree is sold starting this week. Draft will also be available for on-premise retailers.

“We wanted to highlight the Mosaic hops in this beer that pours a beautiful orange hue with medium haze,” said Ryan Blevins, Head Brewer at MadTree. “Notes of stone fruit, berry medley and tropical hop flavors come together for a juicy taste and smooth finish.”

With an 8% ABV, one place this beer shines is at the end of a long day. “The design depicts an enchanting forest at dusk made up of small, mosaic fractal patterns,” said co-owner Brady Duncan. “It’s an artfully crafted beer and the imagery on the can reflects that while also setting up the environment this beer thrives in.” For example, as the sun goes down, the violet, orange and yellow colors of the can cross paths with the evening sky creating a magical opportunity to enjoy the moment. Find your forest and soak up these times spent on the back deck connecting with nature and the person sitting next to you before night completely sets in and another day is done.

With the release of Phantom Forest, MadTree is beyond excited to add another core beer that displays the 1% for the Planet logo, an organization the brewery joined earlier this year to commit donating 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability like Cincinnati Parks, Wasson Way and the Cincinnati Zoo.

Starting this week, look for 6-packs of Phantom Forest to enjoy and unwind from the grind everywhere MadTree is sold in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

About MadTree Brewing Company

MadTree puts purpose in every pour. Founded in 2013, MadTree has always been driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than themselves and the high-quality beer they produce. Since the beginning, MadTree has cared deeply about creating meaningful connections with their communities. They embrace their namesake and work to celebrate and protect nature while reducing their impact on the environment. They are proud members of 1% for the Planet with a commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. The craftspeople at MadTree wake up every day to connect people to nature and each other. MadTree. Inspiring Madness. Rooted in Purpose.

For More Information:

https://www.madtreebrewing.com/beer/phantom-forest/