MadTree Adds Ramble On IPA to Year-Round Lineup

CINCINNATI – MadTree Brewing is releasing Ramble On, a new IPA packed with juicy citrus and only 106 calories, beginning March 2, 2020. Inspired by the active yet easy going nature of a rambler, someone who walks for pleasure, this beer encompasses MadTree’s vision of connecting people with nature and each other.

“We set out to brew a juicy IPA full of citrus flavor that was lower in calories – but we weren’t willing to sacrifice taste just to hit a specific calorie count, and the results are fantastic – it’s a great beer,” said Ryan Blevins, Head Brewer at MadTree.

With a 4% ABV, this beer is the companion for any outdoor activity, especially with friends. “That’s exactly what MadTree is about – connecting people to nature and each other,” said co-owner Kenny McNutt, “With Ramble On, we encourage people to get outside under real trees and have real conversations with real friends. Whether it’s a walk around the neighborhood, running groups or a weekend backpacking trip, Ramble On is the beer for everyday adventures.” The Ramble On can will be the first MadTree product to sport the 1% for the Planet logo, an organization the brewery joined this year to commit to donating 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability.

Highlighting grapefruit and orange citrus flavors with a refreshing finish, Ramble On is the result of many facets coming together to make a delicious product. Initial tests of this beer went through MadTree’s innovative R&D program known as the Flavor Space Force. MadTree invited people to the taproom to partake in their latest mission. To narrow down the flavor profile, nearly 175 volunteers tasted a variety of beer samples which were all created from the same base beer but fermented with different yeast strains and natural citrus flavors. One enthusiastic set of tasters was the PSA Running Group, a partnership between MadTree and Fleet Feet, that meets monthly for runs in the Oakley neighborhood.

With the feedback, the brewers worked on recipe tweaks along with different hop combinations resulting in a citrus-packed, super refreshing, light IPA with only 106 calories. Pack Light. Drink Light. Ramble On.

Starting on March 2, 2020, look for 6-packs of Ramble On to take with you on your next adventure everywhere MadTree is sold in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

