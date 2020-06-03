Mad River Brewing Hires New Executive Chef, Revamps Restaurant

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — After serving for more than 15 years as an Executive Chef at some of the most renown wineries in Sonoma County, Trevor Eliason returned to his birthplace to completely transform the Mad River Brewing Company Tap Room into a modern restaurant featuring artfully assembled meals that accentuate the brewery’s diverse collection of hand-crafted ales.

Bringing Executive Chef Eliason onboard is part of the Yurok Tribe’s plan to expand the business, building on its stellar reputation as a longstanding leader in the craft beer industry. The Tribe purchased the well-established brewery in October of 2019 with the intention of increasing the company’s capacity across the board.

“We are extremely excited to add this new element to the business. I am beyond thrilled for people to try Chef Trevor’s taste bud tantalizing creations matched with Mad River’s amazing ales. This is an absolute game changer for the Mad River Brewing Company,” said Linda Cooley, the MRB’s Chief Operating Officer. “Chef Trevor’s exceptional talents and prolific experience pair perfectly with the brewery’s commitment to creating the best beers on the planet.”

“I have never felt more connected to my cuisine and the people around me since I have been back in Humboldt County,” added MRB’s new Executive Chef Eliason. “I am extremely grateful to use my strongest skillset to serve the community that raised me. My heart has never left Humboldt and now it is here to stay.”

Most recently, Eliason was the Executive Chef at the illustrious St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, where he was in charge of an award-winning Wine and Food Pairing Program and created tailor-made menus for the winery’s special events. He also managed its organic vegetable and herb garden.

Additionally, the former Executive Chef and Culinary Director of Far Niente Winery and Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, CA, has attracted the attention of many high-profile, private

clients, who have asked Eliason to produce his meticulously curated, multicourse meals for their most personal celebrations. Some of his private patrons include, the Kuleto Estate, Chappellet Winery and Francis Ford Coppola. Before his stint in wine country, Eliason, a top-scoring Western Culinary Institute graduate, served as the Head Chef for Press Restaurant, an exclusive steak house in St. Helena, CA and was a Pastry Chef for Bouchon Bistro in Yountville, CA.

For the Mad River Brewing Company Tap Room, Chef Eliason recently developed an entirely new menu including hot takes on soups, salads and burgers, which complement the restaurant’s steadfast and specialty brews. Another addition to MRB’s culinary catalogue is the Togarashi Fried Chicken, a delectable dish including crispy thighs, mac n’ cheese as well as locally sourced, wilted kale topped with a shiitake mushroom gravy. The new food offerings at the Blue Lake, CA establishment feature the finest ingredients grown, raised, foraged and caught in Humboldt County.

While the lunch and dinner options are vastly improved, patrons can expect to pay the same reasonable prices. The Mad River Brewing Company Tap Room is universally appreciated for its casual, family friendly atmosphere and its diverse selection of carefully crafted ales.

“We are confident the Mad River Brewing Company Tap Room will soon develop an equally robust reputation for amazing meals that align perfectly with our unwaveringly high standards for brewing. Locals and tourists are in for a savory treat the next time they visit the Tap Room,” concluded MRB COO Cooley.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the restaurant is now open for takeout seven days a week from 12pm to 6:30pm. In a manner that is consistent with physical distancing guidelines, the Tap Room is also offering a limited number of reservations. To make an order, please call (707) 668-4151. The Yurok Tribe acquired the Mad River Brewing Company in October of 2019, making it one of only a handful of tribally owned breweries in the United States. The company operates a state-of-the-art brewery and Mad River Brewing Tap Room. Both businesses are in Blue Lake, California. In February of this year, the company purchased Wild Goose canning equipment in anticipation of entering into new markets with an expanded line of products.