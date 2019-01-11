Mad Anthony Brewing Company Releases Seasonal Hop Loco Imperial IPA

FORT WAYNE, Ind.— Mad Anthony Brewing Company’s seasonal Imperial IPA, Hop Loco, is back by popular demand. This Indiana Brewers Cup winner came flying off the top rope last year in fresh packaging and suplexed its way to our guest’s hearts. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 9, find our first release of 2019, Hop Loco Imperial IPA, at any Mad Anthony Brewing Company or Shigs In Pit BBQ location or at your local Indiana craft beer retailer.

This MadBrew is one of our biggest, boldest releases, slamming 100 glass whoopin’ IBUs in to each bottle. Using six kettle hop additions of five different varieties of American grown hops, Hop Loco balances out the bitterness with its malty backbone. This MadBrew joins Mosaic Moon Double IPA (Gold Medal – India Pale Ale category, 2017 Indiana Brewers Cup), Good Karma IPA, Auburn Lager (GABF Gold Medal Winner 2015 & 2017), Olde Fort Blonde Lager and more on Indiana shelves.

About Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Company was opened in 1998 after three years of planning by Todd Grantham and Blaine Stuckey, old friends with similar interests that decided to turn passion in to vocation. When they teamed up with college friend Jeff Neels in 1999, the trio had all the pieces to create a truly unique brewing/dining experience. Together they launched Mad Anthony Brewing Company with the goal of creating Fort Wayne’s first brewpub. Currently Mad Anthony Brewing Company brews 3,000 barrels of MadBrew annually at their original site in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.