Mad Anthony Brewing Company Releases Imperial Java Porter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — We’re excited to bring back our fall favorite, Jonesing for Java! This Imperial Java Porter is back in fresh, new packaging & labels and is available at all Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Shigs In Pit locations. This year’s batch is once again a collaboration with our friends and local coffee roasters, Old Crown Coffee. Using a proprietary roast called Jonesing for Java (available to purchase at Old Crown Coffee Roasters), we pack our classic porter recipe with this specially roasted blend, giving this MadBrew a rich coffee kick and deep chocolate notes.

Look for Jonesing for Java Imperial Porter throughout the state of Indiana during the fall and winter in 6 pack bottles alongside our year round lineup of Auburn Lager, Olde Fort Blonde Lager, Good Karma IPA, Mosaic Moon Double IPA, Six 2 Midnight Session IPA and Ruby Raspberry Wheat. Find Jonesing for Java in Northern Indiana through Mad Anthony’s self-distribution and throughout the rest of the state from Cavalier Distributing.

About Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Company was opened in 1998 after three years of planning by Todd Grantham and Blaine Stuckey, old friends with similar interests that decided to turn passion into vocation. When they teamed up with college friend Jeff Neels in 1999, the trio had all the pieces to create a truly unique brewing & dining experience. Together they launched Mad Anthony Brewing Company with the goal of creating Fort Wayne, Indiana’s first brewpub. Now, Mad Anthony Brewing Company brews nearly 3,000 barrels of MadBrew annually at their original site in downtown Fort Wayne, IN.