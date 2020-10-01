Lunar Launches First Asian-American Craft Hard Seltzer

NEW YORK – Lunar, the first Asian-American craft hard seltzer brand, announced today that they are officially launching their first flavor, Yuzu, this October.

Their Yuzu hard seltzer, made with real yuzu from Japan’s coastal Shimane prefecture, comes in at 4.9% ABV and only 120 calories. It’s a fresh, bubbly version of honey citron tea that features yuzu’s iconic floral aromas and tartness.

The idea for an Asian-American craft hard seltzer was planted back in 2019, when co-founders Kevin Wong and Sean Ro were grabbing a late night bite at their local korean fried chicken spot. They noticed that despite a gamut of authentic Korean dishes on the food menu, the drink menu was lacking in comparison, filled with Bud Light and Rolling Rock. “From that day on, all we could notice were restaurants struggling to find the right beverage pairing for traditionally authentic foods,” recalls Wong.

A year later filled with brewing, hundreds of recipe iterations, and trips back to Asia to source ingredients, Lunar was officially born despite a global pandemic – a line of craft hard seltzers made with real fruit that Asian-Americans will find familiar and nostalgic.

“‘Our main tagline is ‘Asian-Americana in a can’. Fruits represent a lot of things to us – from memories of summer trips back home to reminders of how our parents would always cut fruit for us. We’re trying to not only authentically recreate that flavor for ourselves, but also to share these experiences with a wider audience.”

And more flavors are on the way as the duo aims to increase the representation they’re covering. This winter, they’ll be launching two more flavors: a fragrant, summery Lychee hard seltzer using fruit nectar from Thailand, and a refreshing, grassy Winter Melon hard seltzer made using fruit pieces from Taiwan, where Kevin is from.

Looking to the future, the co-founders are aiming to grow Lunar beyond just becoming a global beverage mainstay. Above all, they’re aiming to inspire Asian-Americans—and more broadly the world—to love and embrace their identity, their culture & heritage, their present, and ultimately themselves.

Lunar will be available soon in New York for purchase online and at grocery retailers and independent Asian restaurants in the city. For more information, please follow our journey at www.drinklunar.com or on Instagram @drinklunar.

