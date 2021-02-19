Luna Bay Booch Now Sold in Mariano’s and Target Stores in Chicago

CHICAGO – Luna Bay Booch is proud to announce major expansion in co-founder Bridget Connelly’s hometown of Chicago. Luna Bay Booch is the first hard kombucha brand to launch into Chicago’s major grocery chain Mariano’s and the first female-brewed brand of its kind in Target stores. Luna Bay was born out of the idea of bringing mellow coastal flavors and big city buzz together. Through two, new Chicago retail partners, Luna Bay is living out its mission.

Chicago’s love for hard kombucha is growing along with the rest of the country’s admiration for this new better-for-you beverage. Drizly reported that the hard kombucha category saw a 2,122% sales gain over the previous year. Their 2020 trend report revealed that hard alternatives, such as hard kombucha, were among their fast-growing categories, and they don’t see it slowing down any time soon. Mariano’s and Target are bringing shoppers what they want, and Luna Bay is thrilled to be the first hard kombucha brand to hit shelves in their Chicago stores.

Bridget Connelly, CEO of Luna Bay, shares her excitement to see these two dream partnerships come to life, “Luna Bay has grown so much in my backyard of Chicago. We really created this brand with the Chicago community in mind. After living here for many years, I knew it was the missing boozy beverage offering in retail stores. Seeing Luna Bay on shelves at Mariano’s and Target stores where I used to shop regularly is a dream come true.”

Mariano’s Director of Adult Beverage Mark Rayner has been integral to Luna Bay’s Chicago growth and has helped the brand secure eye-catching in-store displays. He shares his support, “We at Mariano’s are so excited to offer our customers a new, innovative adult beverage option that supports our local manufacturing.”

Luna Bay is available at Mariano’s and Target in its three core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – that are made with real fruit, herbs and yerba mate tea. Each can is vegan, gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. Luna Bay is naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. All flavors are available in 12-ounce 4-packs with some stores carrying 16-ounce single cans.

Shoppers can also find Luna Bay’s new lower-cal, low-carb, lower-ABV product line at Mariano’s. Luna Bay recently introduced its newest innovation: Luna Bay Light, available in Lychee Lime. Luna Bay Light is a perfect solution for those looking for the same high-quality, real and recognizable ingredients with a little less booze.

Learn more about Luna Bay, its mission and where to purchase product at lunabaybooch.com/ and @lunabaybooch.

About Luna Bay Booch:

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. All Luna Bay hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

Learn more about Luna Bay: lunabaybooch.com/.

Join the Luna Bay community on Instagram: @lunabaybooch.

# # #

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/