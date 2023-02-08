Luna Bay Booch Launches Limited Edition ‘Women in the Wild’ Box Designed by Female Artist Carly Jo

CHICAGO, Illinois – Female-founded and -operated hard kombucha brand Luna Bay Booch is celebrating women in a whole new way: with the launch of their Watermelon Sea Salt flavor in a limited edition box designed by female artist Carly Jo. Aptly titled “Women in the Wild,” this box honors women participating in adventure sports and exploring active, “nontraditional” lifestyles – defying gender norms, just like women in the alcohol space.

The Watermelon Sea Salt flavor, which originally launched as a limited edition flavor in June of 2022, quickly became a customer favorite. Juicy, refreshing and lightly salty for the perfect crisp bite, Watermelon Sea Salt is made with Luna Bay’s signature Yerba Mate tea base and is reminiscent of summer afternoons, bringing sunshine to even the chilliest of days. Its female-forward relaunch this Winter, ahead of International Women’s Month reinvigorates summer senses and playfully reminds consumers that every month should be Women’s Month.

“When we thought about designing a new box for our Watermelon Sea Salt flavor, we knew we wanted to bring on a talented female artist as an extension of our female team,” says CEO and co-founder Bridget Connelly. “Carly Jo, whose work is inspired by female freedom, has been the perfect partner for this project. We are stoked for shoppers to see her work on shelves and see themselves represented – not as the object of the alcohol industry, but finally as the subject.”

In keeping with Luna Bay Booch’s commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives, along with the brand’s founding mission to promote well-being, Luna Bay will continue its partnership with the organization, 1% for the Planet, and donates one percent of all Watermelon Sea Salt sales to a selection of environmental nonprofits as outlined by the organization.

Watermelon Sea Salt in the limited edition “Women in the Wild” box will be available across the United States in select Whole Foods stores.

About Luna Bay Booch:

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created a naturally brewed hard kombucha with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest, boozy booch. All of our products are gluten free, vegan, low in sugar, and naturally fermented to 6% for a boozy bite.

About Carly Jo:

Carly Jo is an artist & outdoor enthusiast based in Austin, TX and winters in Big Sky, MT. She was raised by a cowboy dad, artist mama, and 3 brothers who sparked her infatuation with western art, water, and snow. The undeniable joy of getting”wind in your hair”, however that may be, has fueled her work. From painting and drawing to wood burning, she hopes to emulate the feeling of freedom in her work.

For More Information:

http://lunabaybooch.com