Luna Bay Booch Launches Limited Edition Watermelon Sea Salt Flavor

CHICAGO, Illinois – Just in time for summer, female-founded Luna Bay Booch announces the launch of Watermelon Sea Salt – a juicy, new edition to their beloved line of seasonally-inspired hard kombuchas. Reminiscent of sun-soaked afternoons, backyard barbecues, park picnics, lake days and most of all, connection with loved ones, Watermelon Sea Salt was envisioned as a redolent, refreshing flavor, with a blend of fresh melon, pinch of sweet sea salt, and Luna Bay’s signature Yerba Mate tea base, creating an elevated tasting profile unlike any other.

Hitting shelves across the country in early June for a limited time, Watermelon Sea Salt will be the ninth addition to Luna Bay Booch’s lineup of unique flavors and will be available in California, Illinois, Colorado, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

“When creating a new flavor, our goal was to develop a drink that takes your mind to summertime. Watermelon was the key ingredient, as it feels synonymous with beach time, barbecues, warm days and long weekends. We figured, let’s integrate this summer staple into a refreshing, boozy form,” said CEO and Co-Founder Bridget Connelly. “And working side by side with our Director of Production, Johanna, I truly feel that we have captured those summer senses in a can.”

In keeping with Luna Bay Booch’s commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives, along with the brand’s founding mission to promote wellbeing, Luna Bay will continue its partnership with the organization, 1% for the Planet, and donate one percent of all Watermelon Sea Salt sales to a selection of environmental nonprofits as outlined by the organization.

About Luna Bay Booch

A health-minded, female-founded beverage perfect for celebrating a day well-lived, Luna Bay Booch was born out of a need to educate ourselves on how to enjoy health-oriented libations that give back to our body, mind, soul and earth. Luna Bay is made from Yerba Mate tea, seasonal fruits and herbs sourced from local farmers and suppliers, all aimed to craft a booch that tastes just as fresh as the ingredients packed inside. It’s all-natural, low-sugar, gluten free and non-GMO, plant-based, probiotic and naturally fermented to 6% ABV.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/flavors/watermelon-sea-salt/