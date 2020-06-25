Luna Bay Booch Debuts New Huckleberry Basil Limited Edition Flavor

SAN DIEGO – Luna Bay Booch is thrilled to announce its summertime limited edition flavor, Huckleberry Basil, created in partnership with Jedidiah Jenkins. With an adventurous spirit and appetite for the outdoors, Luna Bay and Jed collaborated to create a flavor inspired by Jed’s travels to the mountains where huckleberries are grown.

Brewed with huckleberries, mulberries, basil and yerba mate tea, Luna Bay’s limited edition flavor is naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Huckleberry is a rare, vibrant berry with a tartness that is balanced out by the earthy tones of the basil with a touch of semi-sweet mulberries. Each can is vegan, gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.

Bridget Connelly, CEO of Luna Bay, shares the inspiration behind this limited release, “Nature, adventure and human connections have always been core elements of the Luna Bay brand. When Jed and I dreamt up this summer special edition, we imagined people would be eager to get outdoors to enjoy earth’s beauty and each other’s company. We imagined cool, calm nights by the fire; people gathered together enjoying a fresh Luna Bay Huckleberry Basil – a booch that borrows from the fresh flavors of nature.”

The Luna Bay team has always been inspired by Jed’s passion for adventure and his natural ability to inspire and unify communities through his powerful words. Jed embodies the Luna Bay mission to do good, live well and bring people together. He is a published author, philanthropist, humanist, adventurer and lover of the Earth.

Tapping into Jed’s artistic side and way with words, Luna Bay enrolled Jed to draw the can’s illustrations and script the copy on the side that reads, “The taste of mountain berries, a touch of bubbles, hints of earthy notes, and the feeling of sitting with your friends by the fire.” Jed hopes that the flavor inspires people to get out into nature, be together and nourish their souls through human connections with Huckleberry Basil in hand.

Huckleberry Basil will hit shelves in California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island in late June. The special edition flavor will be available in 12 ounce 4-packs in stores where Luna Bay is sold. Luna Bay maintains its three core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – that are made with real fruit, herbs and yerba mate tea.

Learn more about Luna Bay, its mission and where to buy the booch at lunabaybooch.com or @lunabaybooch.

About Luna Bay Booch

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. All Luna Bay hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

